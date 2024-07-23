Princess Kate, Queen Letizia and Princess Beatrice just wore (almost) the same outfit

Self Portrait is one of those brands that commands attention from everyone - shoppers, celebrities, influencers, and of course, the royal family. Everyone from the Duchess of Sussex, to Pippa Middleton and her mother Carole are big fans.

© Getty Queen Letizia is an absolute vision in white Self Portrait ensemble

But leaders of the pack are of course, the Princess of Wales and Princess Beatrice, who regularly don the label. And it looks like we can add another royal to the list - the ever beautiful Queen Letizia donned an entire look from SP last week.

WATCH:The royals' best date night style

At an awards ceremony, the Spanish royal donned the brand's 'Cream Sequin Boucle Midi Dress' which actually appears like a top and a skirt. The top half is a blazer-esque number, which is belted and structured, and the skirt is more ethereal, of the midi variety and seriously flowy.

We knew we had seen something similar before - and we have! The Princess of Wales wore an almost identical version of this style - except hers had sleeves - back in June 2022, for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. She teamed the ladylike style with towering high heels and silver teardrop earrings.

© Getty Kate at the Platinum Party at the Palace in 2022, wearing Self Portrait

Princess Beatrice also wore the same look, in 2022,at the Annual Summit dinner at Mansion House. Instagram snaps from event goers showed the mother-of-one rocking the tailored piece, which boasts a fitted bouclé jacket with a waist-cinching belt, and a lace-trimmed pleated chiffon skirt. Ever the fashion-forward royal, she accessorised with a contrasting, oversized black bow clip.

© Instagram Princess Beatrice wears white Self Portrait dress whilst speaking at an event two years ago

Three is the magic number, don't you know.

Kate and her Self Portrait love affair

Prince William's wife Kate famously wore the brand back in 2016. She stepped out in a breath-taking white pleated crochet maxi dress by the brand at a London film premiere, and has worn the label consistently ever since.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Kate Middleton first wore white Self Portrait in 2016

The London fashion house has a majorly loyal and A-list celebrity following, including Reese Witherspoon, Michelle Obama, Zendaya to name a few, as well as Beyonce.

What a list!