Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's meaningful tribute to military role explained in bow-adorned dress
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover fashion

Princess Kate pays meaningful tribute to military role in bow-adorned dress

The Princess of Wales was seen at her first public engagement since Christmas Day

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
34 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales was seen for the first time since Christmas Day as she stepped out on Saturday wearing a beautiful look with a special meaning for the 2024 Trooping the Colour.

The Princess, 42, was seen wearing a structured dress by Jenny Packham in a stunning bright white hue with black piping around the neck and a statement neck bow. Her pristine dress had a round neckline and long sleeves. 

Princess Kate waves during Trooping the Colour© Getty
Princess Kate waves during Trooping the Colour in a bow-adorned dress

Prince William's wife also wore an oversized hat by Philip Treacy and a pair of dainty pearl earrings. The star of the show was her Irish Guards Regimental brooch, a nod to her role as colonel. 

Kate attends Trooping the Colour 2024 with Prince George and Princess Charlotte© Getty
Kate attended Trooping the Colour 2024 with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Her makeup look was radiant featuring her go-to smokey eye and nude lip.

Kate attends Trooping the Colour 2024© Getty
Kate wore black and white

Trooping the Colour is the annual military parade marking the monarch's official birthday. The public watched on as over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians came together in an incredible display of military precision and fanfare.

Princess Kate's first public outing 

The Princess announced that she would be making an appearance at the King's birthday parade on Friday evening. Captioning an elegant photo captured by Matt Porteous, Kate penned a personal message to the public, offering an update on her health and thanking the public for their continued support.

Kate Middleton standing next to tree© Matt Porteous
Princess Kate released this new image to share an update

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," the royal wrote. "On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

She continued to say: "I'm looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

Catherine, Princess of Wales (Colonel of The Irish Guards) departs Buckingham Palace in a horse drawn carriage to attend Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 © Getty
The Princess shared an update ahead of Trooping the Colour

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."

The Princess' poignant photo

Princess Kate chose a meaningful look to share her update.

The Waleses at RAF Fairford © Getty
The Waleses visited RAF Fairford last summer

The royal wore the elegant 'Wind Hunter Charmer Double-Breasted Pinstriped Grain De Poudre Blazer' from BLAZÉ Milano which she previously wore last summer for a rare outing alongside her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford.

Princess Kate in striped blazer holding umbrella© Getty
Princess Kate wore the same striped blazer

Kate also opted to wear a pair of dark blue skinny jeans and a pair of white trainers.

Princess Kate's Trooping the Colour wardrobe

It could be possible for Kate to make an appearance next week© Getty
Princess Kate wore emerald green last year

The Princess of Wales is a pro at nailing a magnificent Trooping the Colour look. In 2023, Kate wore a stunning emerald green dress designed by Andrew Gn which had embellished buckles.

Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis watching flypast© Getty
Princess Kate wore white in 2022

DISCOVER: Princess Kate reveals what she does with George, Charlotte and Louis on 'good days' amid cancer treatment 

She also wore a gorgeous emerald green hat to cater to her low chignon hairdo. Meanwhile, in 2022 the royal looked radiant in a white fitted blazer dress from Alexander McQueen with a pleated skirt to contrast her black hat.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more