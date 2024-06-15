Princess Kate pays meaningful tribute to military role in bow-adorned dress

The Princess of Wales was seen for the first time since Christmas Day as she stepped out on Saturday wearing a beautiful look with a special meaning for the 2024 Trooping the Colour.

The Princess, 42, was seen wearing a structured dress by Jenny Packham in a stunning bright white hue with black piping around the neck and a statement neck bow. Her pristine dress had a round neckline and long sleeves.

© Getty Princess Kate waves during Trooping the Colour in a bow-adorned dress

Prince William's wife also wore an oversized hat by Philip Treacy and a pair of dainty pearl earrings. The star of the show was her Irish Guards Regimental brooch, a nod to her role as colonel.

© Getty Kate attended Trooping the Colour 2024 with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Her makeup look was radiant featuring her go-to smokey eye and nude lip.

© Getty Kate wore black and white

Trooping the Colour is the annual military parade marking the monarch's official birthday. The public watched on as over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians came together in an incredible display of military precision and fanfare.

Princess Kate's first public outing

The Princess announced that she would be making an appearance at the King's birthday parade on Friday evening. Captioning an elegant photo captured by Matt Porteous, Kate penned a personal message to the public, offering an update on her health and thanking the public for their continued support.

© Matt Porteous Princess Kate released this new image to share an update

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," the royal wrote. "On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

She continued to say: "I'm looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

© Getty The Princess shared an update ahead of Trooping the Colour

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."

The Princess' poignant photo

Princess Kate chose a meaningful look to share her update.

© Getty The Waleses visited RAF Fairford last summer

The royal wore the elegant 'Wind Hunter Charmer Double-Breasted Pinstriped Grain De Poudre Blazer' from BLAZÉ Milano which she previously wore last summer for a rare outing alongside her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford.

© Getty Princess Kate wore the same striped blazer

Kate also opted to wear a pair of dark blue skinny jeans and a pair of white trainers.

Princess Kate's Trooping the Colour wardrobe

© Getty Princess Kate wore emerald green last year

The Princess of Wales is a pro at nailing a magnificent Trooping the Colour look. In 2023, Kate wore a stunning emerald green dress designed by Andrew Gn which had embellished buckles.

© Getty Princess Kate wore white in 2022

She also wore a gorgeous emerald green hat to cater to her low chignon hairdo. Meanwhile, in 2022 the royal looked radiant in a white fitted blazer dress from Alexander McQueen with a pleated skirt to contrast her black hat.