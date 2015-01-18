8 hot male stars who have modelled underwear

Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber nearly broke the Internet after photos from his Calvin Klein underwear campaign with Lara Stone were unveiled. Showing off his extensive tattoo collection and muscular physique, the 20-year-old singer’s racy new ads immediately drew comparisons to Mark Wahlberg’s infamous CK underwear campaign back in the 1990s.

“Of course I’ve seen the Mark Wahlberg/Kate Moss ads,” said Justin. “They are over 20 years old and we’re still talking about them today – I was definitely inspired by them.”

He added: “I’ve been wearing Calvin Klein underwear for years in hopes of getting to model for the brand one day.”

Hot male celebrities have been fronting underwear campaigns for as long as we’ve enjoyed ogling them, and with everyone from actors to athletes baring it all, there’s plenty of eye candy to go around!

It’s a battle of the soccer stars when it comes to Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham in their skivvies, as both of these European hunks have sported briefs for Emporio Armani. Victoria Beckham's handsome husband, however, is not one to discriminate when it comes to boxer brands, as he’s now also the face of his own H&M underwear line called Bodywear.

And athletes aren’t alone in the underwear ad department, either. Whereas sport stars are often approached by brands after they’ve become famous, some of Hollywood’s leading men actually got their starts as fashion models.

