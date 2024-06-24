Hailey Bieber shows off her growing baby bump in vampy lace bodysuit and leather trench

As Hailey Bieber prepares for parenthood with her husband Justin Bieber, the supermodel is taking pregnancy in her sartorial stride, schooling us all in how to perfect maternity style.

Over the weekend, the mom-to-be, 27, stepped out in a series of head-spinning looks in New York City.

From a bump-skimming bodysuit to a camel-hued bodycon dress and silky Champagne coloured gown, if Hailey looks this good pregnant we can only imagine how stylish baby Bieber is going to be…

The Rhode Skin founder looked divine in a fitted lace catsuit on Saturday evening. Complete with intricate lace across the neckline, and woven detailing across her growing baby bump, Hailey looked unreal in the Gothic ensemble. © Gotham Hailey and Justin were seen in New York City on Saturday

She slipped into towering pointed-toe heels and layered with an oversized leather trench; the ultimate off-duty model aesthetic. © Getty Hailey rocked a risqué lace catsuit, leather trench and heels

The next day, the supermodel was a monochrome maven in a camel-hued outfit. Hailey's baby bump popped in her strappy bodycon dress, layered beneath a boxy blazer. © Getty The Rhode Skin founder showed off her blooming baby bump in a sleek bodycon dress

Sunday evening brought about another outfit change for the It-girl fashion muse, who later slipped into a floaty silk dress that accentuated her blooming pregnancy bump. Complete with a high neck, batwing sleeves and an asymmetrical skirt, Hailey epitomised effortless glamour in the simple yet sophisticated get-up. © Getty Hailey cradled her baby bump beneath her silky cape dress

She slicked her honey-blonde hair into a tight bun, adding tiny sunglasses and chunky gold hoops. © Getty Hailey announced her pregnancy in May 2024

As usual, Justin, 30, was unbothered in the style department beside his ultra-glamorous wife. The Canadian musician was seen wearing an oversized denim shorts, a baseball cap and a white vest as the couple left a restaurant in New York's most expensive neighborhood, Tribeca. © Gotham Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen on June 23, 2024 in New York City.