4 ways to wear the gorgeous SS17 statement sleeve trend From flowing and fluted to cut-out and cool, it’s all about sleeve detailing right now. Here's how to style the summer trend

Forget stand-out skirts or look-at-me jackets, this season it’s all about a new kind of arm candy… Yep, fashion’s focus is squarely on sleeves right now, with exaggerated proportions and ruffle detailing adding interest to even the simplest of separates.

It’s time to let your sleeves do the talking. Here are four ways to wear the trend…

1. Blouson sleeves

Part of the shirting story that’s also been huge this season, blouson sleeves take a classic white shirt to the next level. Perfect for updating your workwear wardrobe, pair a puffy-sleeved blouse with a midi skirt or crease-front trousers, and add sandals.

Sosandar White Blouson Sleeve Shirt, £39; Coral Lace Full Skirt, £65; Silver Leather Stack Heel Sandals, £76 – reduced from £95.

Hobbs Emily Shirt, £65 – reduced from £79; Pavilion Casual Chinos, £59 – reduced from £79.

2. Flute sleeves

Flute, bell, trumpet – call them what you will, flared sleeves are not going anywhere soon.

Proving phenomenally popular with bloggers on Instagram, this Seventies-esque style is best for warm summer days, because putting a jacket on top presents a whole other set of problems…

Anthropologie Canberra Bell-Sleeve Blouse, £78

Manon Baptiste V-Neck Trumpet Sleeve Dress, £149.99, Navabi.

PrettyLittleThing Ionee Blue Embroidered Tie Sleeve Shirt, £18

3. Ruffled sleeves

Last summer’s flamenco trend has evolved, with structural ruffles making the look more suited to the city.

These directional pieces will give summer separates like frayed jeans and denim shorts a new lease of life.

Marks & Spencer Autograph Pure Cotton Tiered Sleeve Bardot Top, £39.50; Per Una Blurred Leaf Print Lace A-line Midi Skirt, £49.50.

Neon Rose Stripe Frill Shirt, £38, Littlewoods.

AMT Striped Off-the-shoulder Top, £49.99, OwntheLook

4. Tie-detail sleeves

If voluminous sleeves don’t float your boat, you can still get on board with the trend by opting for more subtle tie and knot details.

Meshed with cold-shoulder necklines and cut-out details, these tops have lots of daywear-to-date night potential.

Oliver Bonas Kite Top with Bow Sleeves, £65

Ouor Cold Shoulder Tie Detail Shirt, £79.99, OwntheLook

