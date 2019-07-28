Molly-Mae's dress on the Love Island final - plus Maura, Amber and India's outfit details Winning style...

For eight weeks we've seen the Love Islanders in bodycon dresses, bikinis, and a LOT of neon. But on Monday night's Love Island final, we saw the likes of Molly, Maura and Amber dress in their finery as the show's host Caroline Flack crowned Amber and Greg as this year's winning couple. But what did they wear for the big night? Keep reading to find out...

Molly-Mae Hague in the Love Island final

Loved-up Molly-Mae wore a champagne coloured high neck mini dress with a pair of perspex sandals and her signature blonde hair piled up in a bun - her favourite hairstyle. She completed her look with a pair of heart-shaped diamond and pearl earrings from French Fashion House - the brand that belongs to former Islander Francesca's sister.

Champagne satin ruched high neck mini dress, £31.50, Missguided

Claudia's Heart earrings, £40, French Fashion House

Amber Rose Gill in the Love Island final

Winner Amber decided for a sparkly jumpsuit - a bold choice for the Geordie star who's now 50k richer. The ASOS Edition embellished fringe jumpsuit cost £195 and Amber teamed it with sky high shoes.

Embellished jumpsuit, £195, ASOS Edition

Maura Higgins in the Love Island final

She may not have won Love Island but we're sure fashion brands will be desperate to get their hands on Maura when she's back from Mallorca. For the final, which saw she and Curtis Pritchard come fourth, the Irish beauty wore an orange dress from Oh Polly. The shimmering body-con number features sparkly straps and is priced at £48.

Orange dress, £48, Oh Polly

India Reynolds in the Love Island final

The gorgeous model looked gorgeous in a black evening gown which she teamed with red lipstick and a devilishly handsome Ovie on her arm. We're still waiting to find out where this one's from but as soon as we know, you'll be the first time find out.

