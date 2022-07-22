Gemma Owen's swimwear collection wows Love Island fans - where to shop online

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

From her chic sunnies to her vintage necklace, Gemma Owen is without a doubt the most stylish Love Island contestant this year. The daughter of football legend Michael Owen is just 19 but expertly mixes designer and high street pieces, and we’ve been taking serious inspo from her collection of swimwear.

RELATED: Where is Gemma Owen’s XXX necklace from on Love Island? All the details

MORE: 14 of the best cut-out swimsuits for summer 2022

As well as her own label OG beachwear, which she launched with her mum Louise during the pandemic, Gemma has been seen in the likes of Hunkemöller, H&M and Club L London. We’re not surprised to see almost every style sold out, so we’ve searched the virtual high street for the lookalikes still in stock to wear this summer.

Ramona layered bikini top, £22, and Ysabel bikini bottoms, £20, Oh Polly

In Gemma's first press pictures she wore a layered bikini in one of this season’s coolest shades: acid green. Shop it now at Oh Polly.

It looks like the teen is a big fan of Club L London, as she entered the villa wearing the Tied-Up bikini and has also been spotted in the After Sun swimsuit, both from the Resort collection. They're sold out in every size, but the brand's Safari bikini is a similar style and still available.

Safari bikini top, £10, and matching bikini briefs, £10, Club L London

It's on sale at just £20 for the set!

Hunkemöller's metallic Havana bikini and swimsuit looked amazing on Gemma, and while they're both currently sold out, you can sign up to be notified for restocks or shop Boux Avenue’s lookalike bikini in bronze.

Hvar bronze ruched multiway bikini top, £17.60, and matching bikini briefs, £12.80, Boux Avenue

Clearly a fan of a bargain, Gemma was also seen in this chic £25 belted swimsuit from H&M.

Splurge on this textured knit lookalike by Melissa Odabash. We love.

Melissa Odabash Rio swimsuit, £254, Mytheresa

Of course, Gemma has been wearing her own swimwear label around the villa, which she describes as 'luxurious and classy with a youthful edge'. It’s made from sustainably-sourced materials, too. Our favourites include the elegant bandeau Valencia bikini and the Tokyo bikini with multiway ties.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.