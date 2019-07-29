The Love Island final is here and we've got a sneak-peak at the girls' GORGEOUS dresses All beautiful!

We can't believe this year's Love Island series is drawing to a close! And as Monday night's big finale approaches, our attention has turned to what the gorgeous ladies are going to be wearing. Granted, we won't see their very last outfits until the live show, but we do have a sneaky peek at what the girls will be wearing for the summer ball during the final episode. Spoiler alert: they all look gorgeous! The final party usually sees the couples get dressed up in their formalwear, share their declarations to each other and have a good old dance - and we can't wait to watch.

Maura and Amber have both chosen white dresses

We'll get to see the girls go shopping during the episode, where they will help each other pick their final outfits. All four have opted for full-length dresses, with Molly-Mae going for another yellow number following Friday's beautiful date night look. Meanwhile Amber and Maura both went for white - Amber's is a classic maxi, Maura's is made in sexy sheer lace - and India chose a sparkling sequin gown.

MORE: All the boldest fashion trends this year's Love Islanders have inspired

Molly-Mae and India in their final gowns

It's not known where the outfits are from yet, though most of the Islanders' outfits this season have come from high street brands such as I Saw It First, Shein, ASOS and Missguided. We wouldn't be surprised if, for the final, at least some of the girls' outfits are from online retailer I Saw It First, since it's the show's official clothing sponsor. Amber's dress looks to be the 'White Scuba Maxi Dress', which is currently reduced to just £17.50 (available here).

And what about our host, Caroline? It's going to be a stylish surprise, though her stylist Nisha Grewal has revealed it's set to be a designer piece. She told HELLO!: "It’s a surprise! We have an exciting designer creating the finale look!"

Who's excited to see Caroline's final outfit?

One thing she won't be wearing is stiletto heels, however, since those iconic walk-in scenes can be a footwear nightmare, according to Nisha. "The one constant is the need for a block heel in the villa; the gaps in the decking can be slightly treacherous for that slow-mo walk," she added.

MORE: Where the Love Island girls get their swimsuits and bikinis from

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.