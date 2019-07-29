Love Island fans shocked as winners are announced Are you happy with the winners?

Love Island fans have been gearing up for the show's grand finale – and it didn't disappoint! On Monday night, host Caroline Flack gathered remaining couples Curtis and Maura, Greg and Amber, Ovie and India, and Tommy and Molly-Mae, announcing that Amber and Greg had won the show. Molly-Mae and Tommy were the runners up, while Ovie and India landed third place and Maura and Curtis placed fourth. Greg chose to split the £50k prize with Amber.

The show has been watched by millions around the country, and while fans will be disappointed that it has now come to an end, there's plenty for them to look forward to now. Along with interviews and TV appearances from all the finalists over the next few weeks, the show will also extend to having a winter series next year – meaning that in 2020, there will only be six months to wait between each series.

The four remaining couples on their final night in the villa

While it will be an exciting time for all the islanders as they leave the villa and step out into the spotlight, 2018 contestant Dr Alex has given them some advice for their new-found fame. Chatting to Racing Post, he opened up about how he had avoided club appearances following his exit from the villa, and encouraged the new group of contestants to do the same. He said: "The most important thing is to stay grounded, remember family and friends. Find an area you’re passionate about. Josh Denzel is a boxing presenter, Adam Collard’s a Personal Trainer, I've been doing the health stuff. Doing millions of club PAs is soulless. I haven't done a single one, I'm probably the only islander who hasn’t. I would just tell them to not get dragged into things because of money. I think you've got to find your own lane, find what you enjoy and focus on that. Be bold and try new things."

