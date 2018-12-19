Meghan Markle just wore something for the first time since joining royal family She stayed extra warm with a pair of opaque tights!

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry joined the royal family at the Queen's annual pre-Christmas luncheon on Wednesday afternoon, and pregnant Meghan decided to keep warm by wrapping up her growing baby bump in black. She also wore opaque black tights - a fashion first for the stylish Duchess! Meghan looked cosy but chic in her black Winser London cape coat and, underneath, she wore an elegant Erdem dress in navy with a gorgeous yellow and green floral print design. She previously wore the dress during a television appearance in 2016. Meghan chose to subtly accessorise with black suede heels, thought to be from Aquazzura, and a pair of beautiful Cartier earrings. She kept extra warm in a pair of opaque black tights. Her hair was worn loose and she looked radiant with barely-there make-up.

There was most likely a lot of talk about the royal baby around the dinner table, as Meghan is due to give birth in the spring. It was also the first luncheon that little Prince Louis - son of Prince William and Kate Middleton - has attended with his family. Princess Beatrice and her father Prince Andrew, the Countess of Wessex and her daughter Lady Louise Windsor, and Mike and Zara Tindall, were all in attendance, too. One person noticeably missing was the Duchess of Cornwall. A spokesperson from their household Clarence House confirmed that Camilla, 71, missed the lunch due to a heavy cold. She has also cancelled an appearance at the Olympia Horse Show on Wednesday evening.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked as beautiful as ever for the occasion. Kate turned heads in a beautiful pink blazer by Stella McCartney and looked in great spirits as she smiled at waiting photographers. Her stunning brunette mane of hair was coiffed and curled to perfection and subtle touches of makeup highlighted her striking features. Prince William was driving and looked as smart as ever in his navy suit.

