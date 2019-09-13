Watch video: Lady Amelia Windsor's incredible style file This member of the British royal family's style is always one to watch!

Currently 39th-in-line to the British throne, Lady Amelia Windsor was born on 24 August 1995 in Cambridge. Her parents are George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews and Sylvana Tomaselli, a Canadian-born historian at the University of Cambridge. She has two older siblings - Edward Windsor, Lord Downpatrick (born 1988) who is the founder of outdoor-wear fashion label FIDIR and Lady Marina Windsor (born 1992).

In 2013 she attended the Bal des Debutantes in Paris and later revealed to Teen Vogue that she had felt "like the most spoiled girl in the world". By 2016 she was moving more into the media spotlight and Tatler crowned her the "most beautiful member of the royal family". She was subsequently signed by Storm Model Management - frequently walking the catwalks or sitting on the FROWs of London and Milan.

Video: watch Amelia Windsor's style evolution

In 2018, Amelia released a collaboration with shoe brand Penelope Chilvers for a line of footwear. Twenty per cent of the proceeds from her shoe collection were donated to War Child, a charity that aids children in conflict areas.

A regular on the front row at fashion events as much as at high society weddings and royal get-togethers, Amelia's style is always one to watch!

