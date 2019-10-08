Victoria Beckham has declared this £350 purse as her 'royally approved clutch' If it's good enough for the Duchess of Sussex…

Victoria Beckham is a style icon and an incredible fashion designer – just ask her most famous fan, the Duchess of Sussex, who has sported her designs on many occasions. So when VB announced the release of a new series of purses dubbed "the royally approved clutch", we took notice. You may remember back in March 2019, Meghan wore a Victoria Beckham dress to attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey with Prince Harry. She accessorised the white mid-length dress with chain motifs with one of Victoria's green 'Satin Pocket Clutch' bags – and it's now been given a leather makeover!

Meghan wore Victoria's green Satin Pocket Clutch earlier this year

The vintage-inspired design loved by Meghan has been revamped for autumn/winter and instead of satin, the 'Pocket Clutch' has been made with soft lamb nappa leather. It has a frame design that is easy to open and fold and is perfectly sized to function as a party bag for day or an evening clutch. Priced at £350, it comes in four colours; bordeaux, green, orange, and emerald. We expect it won't be long before we see it on the Duchess' arm so you'd better snap one up fast.

Victoria Beckham's Pocket Clutch, £350

Of course, Meghan has rocked arm candy by VB before. On Christmas Day in 2018, she almost broke the internet when she was spotted with Victoria's 'Powder Box bag'. The structured box bag was made in a curved shape and was actually inspired by a vanity powder box. So much so, it even has a mirror in the lid. Trimmed with leather, it has a matching circular gold grooved clasp and a wide handle.

Meghan carried the Powder Box bag by Victoria Beckham in 2018

The bag sold out as soon as Meghan was snapped in it, but now - you can finally get your mitts on one - for £1550. What's more, the former Spice Girl has given it a new update too, it's now available in satin, but you had better be quick as there's only limited stock available.

