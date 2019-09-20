Meghan Markle wows in sheer Valentino evening gown at Misha Nonoo's wedding Prince Harry's wife sure knows how to pick a wedding guest dress...

Whoa Meghan! The Duchess of Sussex was pictured looking breathtaking on Friday evening, as she was snapped in Rome for her fashion designer friend Misha Nonoo's wedding to Michael Hess. The mother-of-one pulled out all the stops in her guest attire - dazzling onlookers in a sheer black dress with voluminous puff sleeves, by Valentino. With her famous raven locks styled into a neat messy bun and delicate gold earrings, the royal has never looked more glowing. The wedding took place in Villa Aurelia at sunset, and guests enjoyed a gala dinner and a dance. Prince Harry looked dapper in his suit and his cousins Princess Beatrice and Eugenie also looked chic in black frocks.

The Dukes and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles in Rome

Like many fabulous weddings, there was a dress code. It stated that women should rock full-length gowns and and men should step out in tuxes. Fancy, right? The glittering guest list included Ivanka Trump, model Karlie Kloss, singer Katy Perry and her partner, actor Orlando Bloom. How we wish we had an invite...

A look at Meghan's stunning Valentino creation

Meghan, 37, often scores full marks when it comes to dressing for a wedding. Back in June 2018, she was spotted in Lincolnshire where she attended the nuptials of Harry's cousin and Princess Diana's niece, Celia McCorquodale.

Meghan wore beautiful earrings to compliment her sparkling dress

Both Prince Harry and Meghan looked stylish in co-ordinating outfits, with Harry picking out a blue tie to match with Meghan's ensemble. The Duchess looked sensational in a floor-length maxi dress by Oscar de la Renta adorned with a pretty blue floral print . We loved the long billowing sleeves and wrap front. She kicked off the toile trend after she wore it. The outfit was accessorised with a complementing CH Carolina Herrera 'Scala' collection clutch and fascinator, which came from Marks & Spencer. We loved the fact she mixed such a high-end frock with an accessible high street buy.

