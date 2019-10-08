Victoria Beckham swears by THIS £10 skincare product – and you can buy it at Boots We need to try this

We love it when a celebrity uses a beauty product we can actually afford, so a big thank you to the lovely Victoria Beckham for her latest Instagram post. The mum-of-four shared a few snaps on her Stories, showing herself having her makeup done by celebrity makeup artist Lisa Eldridge. While many followers were likely looking at which eyeshadows and mascaras Victoria uses, our attention was drawn to a little pink cap in the corner of the shot. We know the fashion designer is a fan of Bioderma products, so we instantly recognised the bottle!

It seems Victoria uses Bioderma's Sensibio H2O Make-Up Removing Solution, which retails at a very reasonable £10.80. You can even pick it up from Boots! We're always after an eye makeup remover which doesn't sting and gets rid of every last trace of mascara, so this has our interest.

The Bioderma Solution is a firm favourite of celebrities, with fans such as Ellie Goulding, Gwyneth Paltrow and Natalie Portman. Now VB has jumped on board and appears to include it in her skincare regime. Victoria has previously revealed to Into The Gloss about the brand: "The only face wipes that actually take off all my makeup are the Bioderma ones."

The Bioderma website says of the product: "Developed specifically for sensitive skin, the Sensibio H2O Solution from Bioderma effectively removes dirt and makeup from the face and eye area. Combining performance and very high tolerance, the dermatological micellar water gently eliminates impurities, whilst soothing irritation and helping to strengthen the skin's hydrolipidic film for long-lasting comfort. Skin feels clean, fresh and revitalised. Non-rinse." It's also fragrance, alcohol and paraben-free.

