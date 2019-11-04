Kelly Brook has the best fashion hack for preventing sore feet in heels The model is launching a Christmas clothes edit for F&F

She's known for always looking effortlessly fabulous, and now Kelly Brook has revealed her top tip for ensuring you always look (and feel) your best this party season. If you want to wear your fanciest heels to the Christmas party this year but the thought of sore feet puts you off, then fear not, because Kelly has you sorted on how to prevent those arches from aching.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the launch of her new collection for F&F, the model explained her clever fashion hack. "So, what we do [is] we blow-dry [the shoes] really hot and it makes them soft and then you put your cold foot in and the shoe will cool around your foot," she revealed. "So your foot is in there perfect and that is the best way to put on a shoe and that should last you maybe an extra hour." She continued: "It works – I tried it at the Brits and it worked." Genius!

MORE: Victoria Beckham stuns in the classic party dress every woman wants

Kelly Brook in the black tuxedo dress from her F&F Christmas edit

Kelly's Christmas edit for F&F includes the perfect pieces for the Christmas party season, and the 39-year-old also exclusively revealed her favourite piece from the collection, telling HELLO!: "I love going out to parties and I love a glittery dress … so I think my favourite dress of the whole collection would be the black tuxedo dress." She continued: "[It's] really chic and I could wear that on a date, wear it to a party, wear it on a red carpet, [it's the] little black dress that you need in your closet."

MORE: Kate Middleton's secret visit to Chelsea pub with school mums revealed

The collection features gorgeous pieces including this party-perfect skirt

The model and Heart radio host also discussed what made her want to collaborate with the brand and explained the inspiration behind the edit. "I started my new job on Heart radio at the start of the year and moving from the countryside into London, I realised that all I had was Barbour jackets and roll-necks," she told HELLO!. "So I thought 'right I need to figure out what my style is'… and I was so impressed with the quality, the style … I feel like more women should know about [the F&F edit] because everything's under 40 quid." The collection includes a range of pieces including gorgeous party dresses, stylish shoes and cosy jumpers. We're off to the shops!

To read the full interview, pick up a copy of this week's HELLO! magazine, out now.

The Kelly Brook F&F Christmas Edit goes into store w/c 4th November. Available in Tesco Stores and Next online, Sizes 6-22.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.