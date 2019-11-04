Victoria Beckham stuns in the classic party dress every woman wants The former Spice Girl knows we all love a little black dress...

Victoria Beckham shared a very chic snap of herself on Instagram on Saturday evening - a close up of her wearing a traditional black dress from her collection - but it had a funky twist. Black, sleeveless, and gathered at the waist, it also had a built-in gold necklace at the neckline! We were so impressed; after all - who needs jewellery when it’s already included! As part of her AW19 collection, it’s sadly sold out on her official website, but you can pick it up from Farfetch for £1051. We love the fitted waist and flared skirt - it's the kind of design that would suit any woman’s body shape. So, if you are looking for something extra-special this Christmas (because let’s face it - little black dresses are perfect for the festive season) this could be your go-to. Plus, the timeless design means you could wear it next year, too.

We LOVE VB's black dress - and checkout the neckline!

Fashion designers think ahead, and VB is no exception. Last week, the former Spice Girl declared she had designed the ultimate party dress for the upcoming months.The 'Embroidered Bustier Midi' is priced at a cool £1,990 and is a bandeau cut design that combines a simple strapless silhouette with a glittery bustier that can be seen from the back, which is low cut.

SHOP: £1,051, Victoria Beckham

We love the subtle pop of sparkle, it's so pretty! The 45-year-old doesn’t tend to rock sequins, so we were pleasantly surprised with this design. Taking to Instagram to introduce the number, Victoria said of the frock: "Fresh and fluid, my #VBAW19 sleeveless bustier dress provides a dramatic finish for night. x VB"

It’s been a busy few months for the fashionista. Not only has she been busy with her fashion collection as always, but the second installment of her beauty line Victoria Beckham Beauty has just dropped - lip liners.

MORE: Victoria Beckham's favourite £10 (or less!) beauty buys she can't live without

She introduced the sellout line with eyeshadow palettes, lid lustres and eyeshadows, and the lip products also proved very popular indeed. Her next instalment is rumoured to be skincare, and we literally cannot wait. One for the Christmas list ladies!

READ: Victoria Beckham's range of lip liners causes a frenzy

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.