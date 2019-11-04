Kate Middleton's secret visit to Chelsea pub with school mums revealed Just like any other parent...

The Duchess of Cambridge has proved she's just like any other parent, as she joined her fellow school-mums for a drink at a pub in Chelsea last month. According to The Mail on Sunday, Kate, 37, slipped into the Hollywood Arms via a secret entrance in a rear alleyway that her brother-in-law Prince Harry reportedly used to use.

The Duchess is said to have attended a 'meet and greet' drinks party, held each year for parents of new pupils at Thomas's school in Battersea. Princess Charlotte, four, started in September, while her brother Prince George, six, has been a pupil at the school since 2017.

READ: Kate Middleton set to return to royal duties after spending half term with her family

Princess Charlotte started school in September

The Hollywood Arms is just a short walk from the Kings Road - home to a number of clubs and restaurants, that William and Kate were spotted at during the early years of their relationship. The pub, which used to be a hotspot for Chelsea socialites, serves lazy weekend brunches and Sunday roasts and has a gin and cocktail lounge that can be hired for private use. HELLO! reached out to the Hollywood Arms, but a staff member has declined to comment.

MORE: Princess Charlotte is identical to cousin Lady Kitty Spencer in new unseen photo

William and Kate will return to royal duties this week after taking some time off to spend the autumn half term with their young family. The Duke will attend the launch of the National Emergencies Trust and London’s Air Ambulance Charity gala on Thursday 7 November. The couple are also expected to attend engagements around Remembrance Day along with the rest of the royal family.

It's believed the Cambridges spent some of the school holidays at their country estate, Anmer Hall in Norfolk. Kate was spotted shopping in a local Sainsbury's with George and Charlotte by a customer, who said the trio were browsing the Halloween costumes.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.