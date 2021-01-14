Kylie Minogue's unreal leather dress has fans asking same question The A-lister took to Instagram

Kylie Minogue has worn what might just be her most show-stopping look to date, posing up a storm in an otherworldly, leather Moschino dress for a new photoshoot.

Sharing a series of images of herself in the piece – which is from the label's Fall 2020 collection – the popstar caused a social media stir as she threw shapes for the camera inside London's luxury Belmond Cadogan Hotel.

The incredible leather dress, which features a biker jacket bodice that spills out into a puffy, studded skirt, was by far one the most risqué looks we've ever seen the Australian singer in.

Kylie looked incredible

As for Kylie's fans, many of them had the same question on their lips after seeing the images: "Real Groove video?"

That's right, the award-winning star's social media followers were desperate to know whether the photographs she shared were taken from the set of her Real Groove video, one of the tracks on Kylie's new album.

The star has an enviable collection of dresses

The 52-year-old is known for her impeccable fashion sense, and just last week caused a stir again when she put on a fabulous performance for CNN, looking stunning in her starry leg-split dress by Naeem Khan.

Sharing a video of the moment, she wrote on Instagram: "Thanks for having me last week @cnn... #MAGIC."

In reference to her new song, Magic, plenty of fans reacted to the look, with one responding: "This dress is magic all over!" and another adding: "Love the outfit. Stars and sparkle hell yes!"

Kylie is styled by the talented Frank Strachan, who also chose her metallic silver Aquazzura slingback heels. The star's glossy blonde hair was styled by hairdresser to the stars Christian Vermaak, who also works with Kylie's sister Dannii Minogue.

