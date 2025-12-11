Kylie Minogue just schooled us on how to wear the Gen Z bag charm trend at 57

Kylie Minogue has got a new accessory for the festive season, and she flaunted it for all to see on 10 December when she was spotted arriving at the Heart Radio studios in London. Stepping out to promote 'Kylie Christmas (Fully Wrapped)', her new Christmas album with Warner Records, the 'Padam Padam' singer, 57, carried a black mini handbag with a bag charm attached.

The bag charm added a touch of festive magic to her look as it was in the shape of a gingerbread man adorned with a red bow and a candy cane-print scarf. The bag charm coordinated perfectly with her outfit, which featured an oversized red tartan shirt and a matching mini skirt. She also donned black tights and a pair of knee-high boots with a pointed toe. The finishing touch was a pair of sunglasses with red lenses.

© Mattpapz / BACKGRID Kylie Minogue was pictured in a tartan dress outside the Heart Breakfast Studios in London

Kylie's addition of the gingerbread man to her bag isn't just a kooky festive move – it signals her knowledge of a major sartorial trend this year. Having once been a thing of the early 2000s, bag charms have seen a major resurgence in 2025. From Gigi Hadid to Dua Lipa and Lily Allen, celebrities have been adding cute charms of all shapes and sizes to even the most expensive of handbags over the last two years (namely Hermes 'Birkin' bags which can retail in the tens of thousands of pounds), as part of the trend of reverting to noughties styling that has taken the runway and the highstreet by storm.

Why does Kylie's bag charm outfit work?

Kylie certainly proves that the Gen Z trend of adding a charm or oversized keyring to your handbag is not restricted to women in their teens or twenties, despite their association with this age group. Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience in the fashion industry, says that what Kylie does well here is nailing the balance between playful and polished.

© Mattpapz / BACKGRID The pop star was spotted with a gingerbread man charm on her JW Anderson black handbag

"The oversized plaid shirt worn as a mini dress gives her a cool, grunge-leaning silhouette, while the fitted boots and black accessories keep the look sleek," the stylist tells HELLO!. "It's a great example of how women in their 50s can embrace trend-led styling with confidence – the proportions are controlled, the palette is cohesive, and the whole outfit feels effortless yet intentional."

How to style bag charms in your 50s like Kylie

If you are looking to recreate Kylie's look, keep scrolling for Angela's top tips for making this accessory work in your 50s.

© Getty Kylie Minogue has an epic sense of style

Do:

Choose a charm that complements your outfit's colour palette – tonal or metallic options feel chic and grown-up and are easier to style. Opt for quality materials like leather, enamel, or subtle hardware to elevate your look. Keep it proportionate. Treat it as a finishing touch, not the focal point; it should feel like a considered detail, not a novelty.

Don't:

Go too oversized or cartoonish; it can become juvenile and will clash with a refined outfit. Mix multiple charms at once, especially on a classic bag; it dilutes the elegance. Don't clash metals or textures if the charm disrupts the bag's existing design.

Why were bag charms popular this year – and are they here to stay in 2026?

© GC Images Gigi Hadid arrives at the World Premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine

If you are inspired by Kylie and want to pick up a bag charm for the coming year, you have not missed the boat trend-wise. "The bag charm trend will absolutely carry into 2026, it taps into the wider move toward personalisation and playful micro-accessories that feel luxurious but not overly serious," Angela tells HELLO!. "Its 2025 popularity came from the way it lets women, especially in their 40s and 50s, add a touch of personality to a polished look without committing to a full statement bag."