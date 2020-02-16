The Masked Singer's Davina McCall channels Kylie Minogue in a sparkly gold dress

For weeks, The Masked Singer has kept viewers guessing over the identities of the celebrity singers, but the show came to an end in style on Saturday night with the final three contestants being revealed. Don't worry, we won't spoil it for those who haven't caught up! Dressing to impress for the final, judge Davina McCall looked simply stunning in a dazzling gold dress from luxury London designer Kolchagov Barba. After all, we can't think of a better colour to leave a lasting impression!

The sleeveless sparkly number featured a simple silhouette with a straight neckline, ultra-flattering ruched waist and asymmetrical hem. We don't know about you, but it looks almost identical to the £50,000 gold dress Kylie Minogue wore to perform at Glastonbury Festival in 2019, which was also from the label. Both Davina and Kylie pulled it off effortlessly with their enviable figures, don't you think?

The couture label is also loved by a number of other celebrities, including the likes of Michelle Keegan who rocked a metallic corset for her appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show and Jannette Manrara who wore an off-the-shoulder satin blue gown to the Pride of Britain Awards in 2018. Kolchagov Barba was even the mastermind behind Katie Piper's stunning lace dress she wore on her wedding day to Richard Sutton back in 2015.

Stylist Angie Smith posted several photos of Davina rocking the dress on Instagram, which showed off her simple accessories including matching heels and a chunky gold watch. If you're wondering how the 52-year-old TV presenter's hair looks so thick and luscious then you're in luck, because hairstylist Michael Douglas always reveals his secrets on social media. To achieve Davina's sleek straight hairstyle, he said: "I popped in 5 clip in hair extensions and a blast of my fave @umbertogiannini #messup to finish." We'll miss getting hair inspiration from Michael every week, but he has already hinted there will be more pretty hairstyles to come soon, stating: "Thanks for all the comments and feed back. I’ll do more for the next series which I believe is happening."

