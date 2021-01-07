Kylie Minogue just floored us in her leggy thigh-split dress We love this magical outfit!

Kylie Minogue looked incredible in her latest on-stage look! The singer put on a fabulous performance for CNN recently, looking stunning in her starry leg-split dress by Naeem Khan.

Sharing a video of the moment on Wednesday, she wrote on Instagram: "Thanks for having me last week @cnn... #MAGIC."

In reference to her new song, Magic, plenty of fans reacted to the look, with one responding: "This dress is magic all over!" and another adding: "Love the outfit. Stars and sparkle hell yes!"

Loading the player...



WATCH: Kylie performs in her stunning, starry dress

Kylie is styled by the talented Frank Strachan, who also chose her metallic silver Aquazzura slingback heels. The star's glossy blonde hair was styled by hairdresser to the stars Christian Vermaak, who also works with Kylie's sister Dannii Minogue.

Dannii even sweetly commented on her older sibling's latest look, simply replying, "Love this outfit," to Kylie's snap on Instagram.

The beautiful dress was by Naeem Khan

The singer has been sharing plenty of updates with her fans over the past few months, including some incredible snaps from her beautiful home in London.

In fact, Kylie lives in a penthouse in the world's most expensive apartment building: One Hyde Park in London!

Kylie's home studio

Her home is believed to be worth £18million - or $25million - and while the Australian pop star tends to keep it tightly under wraps, she did share a few snaps of her interiors as she shared an Instagram post to mark the New Year.

One image showed that she has set up a personal recording studio inside of the property, while another showed a large framed print of Marilyn Monroe on the wall.

She shared some candid snaps to mark the New Year

She captioned her photos: "Getting ready to bring in the New Year. I want to send my love to the many who were absolute shining lights through 2020. Some of you I know and others I don't, but thank you for your strength, solace, laughs, music and shoulders to cry on when I needed it most. Here's just a few pics."