Kylie Minogue swapped her £6m lavish London penthouse for sun-soaked Melbourne life

Kylie Minogue has been a part of the British music scene for decades, so much so that the Australian singer, 55, put down roots in West London in 2010 and fans thought she was here to stay for good.
But the 'Padam Padam' singer decided to swap her lavish £6 million London penthouse for the sun-soaked Melbourne life in 2021 when she put her pad on the market. It was reported in 2023 that the home had been sold and that the award-winning songstress had banked a tidy £775,000 profit.
The 'Spinning Around' songstress purchased the home in 2011 for £5.25 million. The property featured a gorgeous grey and white marble bathroom with gold accents, as well as a bedroom with an impressive mantlepiece.
The home also came with a gorgeous roof terrace and a luxe entryway fit for an expensive hotel with enormous wall-hung mirrors and a damask print chaise.
It has been reported that a flat inside the building has sold for a record-breaking figure of £111 million. It is no surprise then that the opulent One Hyde Park development has attracted a whole host of celebrities including Naomi Campbell.
The One Hyde Park development is said to boast a 21-metre swimming pool, a private cinema, saunas, a gym, and a golf simulator.
The star showed a photo on her Instagram where she has erected recording studio equipment at home for her own creative pleasure.
After an incredible Vegas residency, the star was able to relax from the comfort of the $8 million mansion she had bought back home in Australia. According to the Herald Sun, the singing sensation negotiated a private sale at the end of 2021 to secure the four-bedroom home that is said to be close to her former X Factor judge sister Dannii in Hawthorn East and their parents in Canterbury.
The impressive new abode, which was photographed in the MailOnline, features three bathrooms, chic living areas, and a spot for alfresco dining complete with a handy outdoor kitchen.
The home also has a wine cellar with stone walls fit for a castle. Kylie confirmed that she was moving back to Aus live on BBC Radio 2 after having spent the pandemic there.
"It is true, I will be basing myself in Australia," she admitted. "I can't believe the reaction it's had. I've had friends call me.
"I spent a lot of time with my family this year in Australia and it felt really good... I've been talking about that for a while," she added, reassuring her British fans that she "won't be a stranger" and plans to still visit regularly. "Of course, I've lived here for 30 years. I'm always going to be back," she said.
Kylie's boyfriend at the time Paul Solomons did not make the move with her to Melbourne. It was reported in February 2023 that the pair had split after finding the long-distance nature of their relationship difficult to manage.
Since the move, Kylie has taken joy in moments like performing on stage with her sister Dannii in Sydney which she called a "unicorn moment"