Kylie Minogue swapped her £6m lavish London penthouse for sun-soaked Melbourne life

Kylie Minogue has been a part of the British music scene for decades, so much so that the Australian singer, 55, put down roots in West London in 2010 and fans thought she was here to stay for good.

But the 'Padam Padam' singer decided to swap her lavish £6 million London penthouse for the sun-soaked Melbourne life in 2021 when she put her pad on the market. It was reported in 2023 that the home had been sold and that the award-winning songstress had banked a tidy £775,000 profit.

© Instagram Kylie's London home came with an impressive bathroom

The 'Spinning Around' songstress purchased the home in 2011 for £5.25 million. The property featured a gorgeous grey and white marble bathroom with gold accents, as well as a bedroom with an impressive mantlepiece.

© Instagram Kylie's entryway epitomised opulence

The home also came with a gorgeous roof terrace and a luxe entryway fit for an expensive hotel with enormous wall-hung mirrors and a damask print chaise.

© Instagram Kylie's home came with shutters for privacy

It has been reported that a flat inside the building has sold for a record-breaking figure of £111 million. It is no surprise then that the opulent One Hyde Park development has attracted a whole host of celebrities including Naomi Campbell.

The One Hyde Park development is said to boast a 21-metre swimming pool, a private cinema, saunas, a gym, and a golf simulator.

© Instagram Kylie continued the marble theme throughout her home

The star showed a photo on her Instagram where she has erected recording studio equipment at home for her own creative pleasure.

© Getty Supermodel Naomi Campbell is said to own a home in the same developement

After an incredible Vegas residency, the star was able to relax from the comfort of the $8 million mansion she had bought back home in Australia. According to the Herald Sun, the singing sensation negotiated a private sale at the end of 2021 to secure the four-bedroom home that is said to be close to her former X Factor judge sister Dannii in Hawthorn East and their parents in Canterbury.

© Instagram Kylie took an at-home selfie in a gorgeous gold mirror

The impressive new abode, which was photographed in the MailOnline, features three bathrooms, chic living areas, and a spot for alfresco dining complete with a handy outdoor kitchen.

The home also has a wine cellar with stone walls fit for a castle. Kylie confirmed that she was moving back to Aus live on BBC Radio 2 after having spent the pandemic there.

© Instagram Kylie's home had a luxe roof terrace

"It is true, I will be basing myself in Australia," she admitted. "I can't believe the reaction it's had. I've had friends call me.

© Shutterstock Dannii and Kylie share a close bond

"I spent a lot of time with my family this year in Australia and it felt really good... I've been talking about that for a while," she added, reassuring her British fans that she "won't be a stranger" and plans to still visit regularly. "Of course, I've lived here for 30 years. I'm always going to be back," she said.

© Getty Kylie Minogue and Paul Solomons split last year

Kylie's boyfriend at the time Paul Solomons did not make the move with her to Melbourne. It was reported in February 2023 that the pair had split after finding the long-distance nature of their relationship difficult to manage.

Since the move, Kylie has taken joy in moments like performing on stage with her sister Dannii in Sydney which she called a "unicorn moment"