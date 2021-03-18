Kate Garraway wows in Kate Middleton blouse during emotional GMB appearance The star made a style statement in the pink design

Kate Garraway took style inspiration from the Duchess of Cambridge for her appearance on Good Morning Britain on Thursday.

The 53-year-old appeared alongside Susanna Reid for the ITV programme looking incredibly elegant in the Dora Tie Neck Blouse from Boden, which she teamed with a leather burgundy skirt. The design comes in three colours and retails for £80 – although currently they are all sold out online.

MORE: Kate Garraway: Finding Derek: everything you need to know about new documentary

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway wows in Kate Middleton blouse during emotional GMB appearance

Duchess Kate, meanwhile, was seen wearing the blouse just last week as she celebrated International Women's Day. She was pictured during a call to Jasmine Harrison to congratulate her on becoming the youngest woman to row solo across the Atlantic.

READ: Kate Garraway's open-plan home is every family's dream – watch

MORE: Kate Middleton's sell-out M&S trainers are back in gorgeous new colours

The versatile lightweight blouse is the perfect addition to your spring wardrobe given its semi-fitted shape and the natural drape of the fabric. The necktie meanwhile can be worn neatly in a bow or left loose for a more relaxed feel.

Duchess Kate wore the Boden blouse on International Women's Day

GMB star Kate began Thursday's show by speaking briefly about her upcoming documentary, which airs on 23 March and focuses on her husband Derek's year-long battle with coronavirus.

MORE: Kate Garraway reveals extensive home renovations in preparation for husband Derek's hopeful return

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times magazine, Kate revealed the shocking extent of Derek's deterioration and shared that he has lost eight stone during his hospitalisation.

Kate's husband has lost eight stone during his hospitalisation

"The change in his body is shocking," she warned journalist and family friend Decca Aitkenhead. "You’re going to be shocked, Decca."

MORE: Kate Garraway talks fears for daughter Darcey in candid GMB moment

Kate further confirmed that her husband is currently in a state of limbo, with doctors unable to give her any certainty about his prognosis.

Kate and Derek with their children, Darcey and Billy

"The very worst moment was when they said he could be locked in forever. And I just thought, this is a horror story," she said. "I don’t know if he’ll ever have any kind of life again. We just don’t know."

She added: "They said, ‘It’s highly unlikely he will make a good recovery. But we can’t rule out that he’ll make a reasonable recovery.’ I said, ‘OK, what does a reasonable recovery look like?’ And they said, ‘Being able to hold a hairbrush.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.