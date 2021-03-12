Kate Garraway talks fears for daughter Darcey in candid GMB moment

Kate Garraway has spoken about the conversations she is having with daughter Darcey, 15, amid growing debate around women's safety following the tragic case of Sarah Everard.

"I found myself as a parent having sort of confused conversations with myself... with my teenage daughter," she began, during the segment.

She went on: "About dressing appropriately and things like that. And she, being a very 2021 teenager, is like 'why should I not dress like this? It's nothing to do with me.' And then I find myself saying, 'I'm trying to keep you safe!'

"It's almost like my generation has an assumption that we have a responsibility to dress in a certain way. And it's wonderful maybe, that this generation will be able to throw that off," she added.

Kate later said of her own experiences of feeling unsafe: "I think you always do as a woman. You're alone on a platform or you're on the underground, and there's a man there. It goes through your mind."

Women across the country are speaking out about their experiences of male violence and calling for action following the horrifying disappearance of Sarah Everard in Clapham, London.

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate is often open about her family life on the programme, and recently revealed some happy news as she shared that her children Darcey and Billy were finally going back to school.

The mother-of-two was speaking to co-presenter Ben Shephard when she revealed with a big smile: "There's a lot of pupils excited about that, except for my kids, who are basically NOT being schooled by me, so therefore I face up to the reality of having to get their head round some education."

She continued: "And actually, to be honest, they are very excited about seeing friends at school and getting back in the swing of it but probably not excited as mums and dads out there."