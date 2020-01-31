Kate Middleton's favourite £45 shoes are back in stock - and selling out fast Prince William's wife loves a high street bargain - just like us!

Kate Middleton may be rarely seen without her various high heels from Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi, but sometimes, she heads to the high street and during the summer, she was often seen sporting a pair of nude wedges, which she got from Monsoon. The 'Ella' wedges have a slight glittery nude undertone and also feature a woven wedge sole. They are priced at £45 and when Kate wore them with her Emilia Wickstead floral dress for an engagement with Mary Berry in September, they flew off the shelves. Now they are back in time for Spring, and we're delighted. All sizes are currently in stock, but who even knows how long for ladies, after all, the Kate effect is still very much there.

Kate in her sell-out Monsoon wedges

High street buys are really on the royal's radar right now. Two weeks ago, the 38-year-old was in Bradford and delighted onlookers in her monochrome Zara dress and Alexander McQueen coat.

Nude wedges, £45, Monsoon

Her floaty frock stole the show; it was elegant, ladylike, and emblazoned with a retro houndstooth print that is all over the high street right now.

The dress originally cost £89.99, but went down to just £15.99 in the brand's January sale. How amazing is that?

Kate wore a houndstooth dress from Zara in Bradford...

And last week, the royal sported Zara yet again. The brunette beauty accompanied husband Prince William to Cardiff and while she was there, she went to a baby sensory session, wearing a stunning camel coat by Massimo Dutti which covered her black roll neck jumper, and a £9.99 Zara leopard print skirt and high heel boots.

The Duchess also wore a Zara skirt in Cardiff

The coat and skirt have since sold out - and we can see why; they are timeless classics that can be worn throughout the seasons. We hope both the stores take a leaf out of Monsooon's book and bring them back, ASAP.

