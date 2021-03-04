Kate Garraway: Finding Derek: everything you need to know about new documentary Derek Draper has been critically ill in hospital with coronavirus

Kate Garraway is set to appear in a new documentary based on her incredibly difficult year after her husband Derek Draper remains seriously ill due to the effects of contracting COVID-19.

MORE: Kate Garraway reveals she's still waiting to see Derek Draper after two-month gap

The documentary, which is due to be released on ITV in spring 2021, follows Kate's account on the effects that Derek's illness has had on her family over the last 12 months.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway gives update on husband Derek Draper as she returns to GMB

The synopsis reads: "As Derek, who was hospitalised in March 2020 with the virus, remains in hospital with severe health issues, Kate also meets survivors of the disease and discusses the somewhat unknown, longer-term effects of the virus. As Kate lays bare in the film, her family, along with many others who have suffered the effects of the virus, is now facing the reality of adjusting to a very different way of life to the one they lived before the pandemic hit."

READ: Kate Garraway reveals struggle with sleeping amid Derek Draper's COVID battle

MORE: Kate Garraway reveals the touching way Prince William showed compassion for her kids

The Good Morning Britain star recently spoke to HELLO! what she feels she has learnt in the past year, saying: "In the darkest of times you can find goodness and love just when you need it most and helping each other is the only way we will get through this grimmest of times."

Kate will be discussing Derek's condition

She added: "I've learnt about the kindness of strangers. It has been the toughest of times for me and my family, as it has for so many others and the good wishes and sympathy from viewers and listeners has really helped. To know so many people are thinking of me and sending love has given me hope and strength and I'm very grateful."

Kate – who has children Darcey, 14, and Billy, 11, with Derek – will also be sharing how she found hope in the depths of heartache in her new book, The Power of Hope, out next month.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.