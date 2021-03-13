Kate Garraway to show husband Derek Draper's 'shocking' physical change in new documentary It will air on 23rd March on ITV

Kate Garraway will show footage of her husband Derek Draper's "shocking" physical change for the first time since he was admitted to hospital in March 2020 for COVID-19.

The Good Morning Britain star has filmed a new documentary for ITV, which will air on 23 March. It will mark the first time that the public, and even members of Derek's family, have seen him since he was hospitalised.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times magazine, Kate admitted that Derek's condition has deteriorated "dramatically" and that he has lost eight stone during his hospitalisation.

"The change in his body is shocking," she warned journalist and family friend Decca Aitkenhead. "You’re going to be shocked, Decca."

During the interview, Kate revealed that her husband is currently in a state of limbo, with doctors unable to give her any certainty about his prognosis.

"The very worst moment was when they said he could be locked in forever. And I just thought, this is a horror story," she said. "I don’t know if he’ll ever have any kind of life again. We just don’t know."

Kate's husband has been in hospital since March 2020

She added: "They said, ‘It’s highly unlikely he will make a good recovery. But we can’t rule out that he’ll make a reasonable recovery.’ I said, ‘OK, what does a reasonable recovery look like?’ And they said, ‘Being able to hold a hairbrush.'"

Recalling one horrific moment that she was told Derek may have died, she said: "I was just sitting on the phone, waiting to know if he’d died or not. Then it turned out that somebody had died who had a similar name to his."

Kate spoke about Derek in an interview with The Sunday Times magazine

Sharing a snippet of the interview on Instagram, Kate wrote: "Hello everyone - as we pass the one-year milestone since Covid-19 changed the world forever, I wanted to get closer to finding out how and why it had made such a devastating impact to Derek's life and how we as a family, move forward in this new world."

