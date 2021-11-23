DWTS' JoJo Siwa reveals her plans to embrace a new 'adult' look We love her new look!

Dancing with the Stars' JoJo Siwa has been embracing a new look in recent weeks, and has now revealed her hopes to "look more adult".

"I have had this transition while being on Dancing with the Stars where I've gone from dressing like I normally dress to looking more adult," the teen, who grew up on TV and YouTube and is famed for her high ponytail, brightly-colored bows and tracksuits with sneakers, shared.

Speaking to People magazine at the 2021 American Music Awards, she added: "I am in a dress and heels for the first time in my life. I want to branch out of my comfort zone, and so today we went for a dress. I got some heels on."

The 18-year-old also shared with Whoopi Goldberg on Tuesday that she had been "wearing heels for two days straight," joking: "It's a new thing."

But after a 10-week run in ABC show Dancing with the Stars, JoJo has begun to feel more confident especially after rocking a stunning black sheer gown with heels to the 2021 American Music Awards.

For her appearance on The View, she wore a gorgeous, waist-cinching, blue sequined jumpsuit which featured black straps and a fabric black belt she tied into a bow. JoJo accessorized with a pair of sky-high Christian Louboutins that elongated her long legs and some delicate necklaces.

JoJo rocked a stunning black sheer gown with heels to the 2021 American Music Awards

She wore her long blonde hair in pigtails and added a pop of sparkle to her eyes with some silver gems.

"I wore little heels on Dancing With the Stars and then my mom convinced me to wear a dress to the AMAs and my partner on the show, Jenna [Johnson Chmerkovskiy], convinced me to wear heels to the AMAs," JoJo said.

"They were like, 'You are going to look really dumb if you wear that dress with sneakers.' And I was like, 'Fair enough. How about a boot?'"

JoJo's iconic look is known nationwide

But the pair steered her towards heels, and JoJo added: "I trust my people. That's one thing about me, I really trust the people around me. I trust my mom, I trust my family, I trust my friends, I trust Jen.

"And right now, the two biggest people in my life are my mom and Jen, so trusting them was a no-brainer. I was like, 'They got my back. They're gonna steer me right.'"

