DWTS' JoJo Siwa stuns in waist-cinching jumpsuit and sky-high heels

Dancing with the Stars runner-up JoJo Siwa is keeping the glitz and glam she has become accustomed to since appearing on the show.

The 18-year-old turned heads in a gorgeous, waist-cinching, blue sequinned jumpsuit for an appearance on The View on Tuesday. JoJo looked stunning in the sparkly number that featured black straps and a fabric black belt she tied into a bow.

JoJo accessorized with a pair of sky-high Christian Louboutins that elongated her long legs and some delicate necklaces. She wore her long blonde hair in pigtails and added a pop of sparkle to her eyes with some silver gems.

During her appearance on the daytime talk show, JoJo discussed becoming the first celebrity contestant to be partnered with a member of the same sex in the show's history.

"I think representation is huge and I think that for kids seeing me love who I want to love and dance with who I want to dance with, makes them feel okay to love who they want to love," she said.

JoJo looked gorgeous in her sparkly jumpsuit

During the final, JoJo – who was partnered with Jenna Johnson – told host Tyra Banks what it meant for her to be in the last show, and what it would mean to her if she won.

She said: "Coming here and being the first same-sex couple, I think people didn't know what to expect. Winning the mirror ball is not just winning the mirror ball for me and for us, but it's winning it for so many people around the world who maybe are afraid to be themselves.

JoJo and Jenna were the first same-sex couple in the show's history

"I want to tell everyone that no matter who you are, no matter who you love, you can dance with who you want to dance with and you are who you are."

While JoJo and Jenna took home the perfect score of 40 for their fusion dance of Tango and Cha-cha-cha to the song I Love It by Icona Pop feat Charli XCX, they just missed out on the mirror ball to winners Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach.

