JoJo Siwa shares sad personal news ahead of DWTS finals The star has been working so hard

JoJo Siwa had a lengthy and heartfelt message for fans in the run-up to the final of Dancing with the Stars.

The Dance Moms star took to Instagram and revealed why the show has been so bittersweet for her.

JoJo shared the news that just months before she started her run on the show with dance partner, Jenna Johnson, her beloved grandfather passed away.

He was a huge fan of the show and she was saddened that he hadn't been there to see her perform.

Alongside a photo of herself dancing with Jenna, she wrote: "DWTS has been my grandma and grandpa Siwa's favorite show for as long as I can remember, a few months ago my grandpa passed away suddenly."

JoJo said she's been fortunate to have her grandmother spur her on from the audience and hopes her granddad has been watching from heaven.

The 18-year-old said that "family is everything to me," and her sweet words were met with applause from her fans.

JoJo said she's hoping to win for her late grandpa

"I hope you win," wrote one, while a second said: "He would be so very proud of you."

The star has been a front runner on the show since day one and she and Jenna have made the nation proud as the first same-sex couple on the US version of the show.

She's praised Jenna for being an incredible teacher time and time again and fans have delighted in watching their performances.

JoJo recently split from her girlfriend Kylie Prew too

However, judge Carrie Ann Inaba issued a warning to JoJo ahead of the last few shows and said she has to "put down her walls".

"Jojo needs to make sure that people can see an evolution, they want to see the growth on this journey," Carrie told HELLO!.

"We aren’t a professional dance competition giving people a dance contract. Dancing with the Stars is a special place because it’s about people going outside their comfort zone to try something new. This is the heart of the show. You have to put down your walls and let us in."

