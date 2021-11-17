Radiant Meghan Markle looks glamorous in white for Ellen interview

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex will appear on The Ellen Degeneres Show on Thursday 18 November in her first televised interview since giving birth to Lilibet Diana - and how fabulous does she look in the preview?

Meghan looked radiant in a statement 'Silk Palm Leaf Baloon Sleeve' white blouse from Oscar de la Renta and smart black trousers as she took to the Ellen sofa to discuss her return to the Warner Bros. studio. Looking glamorous as ever, Prince Harry's wife donned black pointed-toe heels and accessorised with several dainty pieces to complete her look.

The Duchess styled her long raven hair into a voluminous bouncy blowdry, letting her loose curls fall past her shoulders.

It's not the first time the 40-year-old royal has rocked a white shirt, black trouser combo. Clearly a fan of the classic look, Meghan has been seen styling her favourite look everywhere from Wimbledon to the red carpet, during her pregnancy with Archie Harrison and even on royal engagements before she and Harry stepped down from royal duties.

Meghan looked radiant as she chatted and laughed with Ellen Degeneres

If you're loving Meghan's preppy look as much as we do, you're in luck! Several similar blouses are available on the high street, perfect for summer soirees or autumnal layering.

Hairstylist George Northwood, who has styled Meghan's famous tresses, previously told the Telegraph: "People think that Meghan has had hair extensions, but I never put any extensions in her hair in the two years that I worked with her. It's all her own hair."

The hair expert also commented on the significance of Meghan's new super long locks, which she debuted during lockdown this summer. "She's making a statement with hair that long – it represents strength and a sense that she's really got everything sorted. This longer hairstyle marks a new chapter in her life without such strict protocols."

Meghan's appearance on Ellen is the first high-profile public interview since her joint interview Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry, which aired back in March. The couple went on to welcome their second child, daughter Lilibet, who was named after the Queen, in June.

