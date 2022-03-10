Salma Hayek sets pulses racing in new photo clad in low-cut ruffled blouse The star looks as chic as it gets

Salma Hayek strikes again as fans swoon over her latest stunning photo. The star took to Instagram to commemorate throwback Thursday with a sultry flashback image of herself.

The House of Gucci star looked as chic as ever in her latest look, clad in a feminine monochrome outfit.

The actress has been making waves with her back to back glamorous ensembles, as she's busy participating both in award season as well as in Paris Fashion Week.

For this throwback, Salma dazzled in a plunging black silk blouse with a ruffled collar and a figure-hugging black blazer over it. She perfectly complemented the all-black look with oversized black cat-eye sunglasses and massive diamond studs.

The Mexican native looked fresh-faced with minimal make-up and frosty pink lips, appearing to sign an autograph for a fan just as she got into her car.

Salma was inundated with compliments such as: "So pretty jeez," and: "Wow gorgeous Salma! Nothing has changed since then, you don't age!" as well as: "My heart skipped a beat," among heart eyes and fire emojis galore.

The incredible throwback

It's the second time in a week where she has set pulses racing with her photos. Her post prior to the throwback seriously turned up the heat, as she posed in merely a big red shirt and no pants, but wearing high heels.

Fans went wild over the post, which was actually shared in honor of International Women's Day to call attention to gender inequality.

Salma's daring outfit

In partnership with Gucci, which is owned by Salma's husband's luxury conglomerate, Kering, the actress promoted Chime for Change, Gucci's "longstanding global campaign to convene, unite and strengthen the voices speaking out for gender equality."

Fans commended the star both for the stunning picture as well as for raising awareness, writing: "You are so admirable my love," and: "You go Salma," as well as: "Beautiful as always."

