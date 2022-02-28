Salma Hayek shares stunning behind-the-scenes photos from the SAG Awards The Hollywood star stepped out onto the red carpet on Sunday night

Salma Hayek ensured all eyes were on her on Sunday night as she attended the star-studded SAG Awards.

The A-lister looked fabulous dressed in a cut-out Gucci dress, and the following day posted a series of pictures from the event on Instagram, including some of her getting ready.

In one gorgeous picture, Salma looked fabulous as she sat in her dressing room getting makeup applied to her, dressed in a white bathrobe.

Other photos showed Salma posing outside in what looked to be her hotel after getting her hair and makeup done.

After sharing the snaps on social media, fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Stunning!" while another wrote: "You look perfect." A third added: "So beautiful!"

The Frida actress also shared photos with some of her famous friends throughout the night, including Lady Gaga, who she starred alongside in House of Gucci.

Salma has had a busy start to the year, where she began 2022 abroad on an exotic vacation with her family.

She shared plenty of jaw-dropping holiday snaps during her time there, much to the delight of her fans.

The mom-of-one is renowned for sharing swimwear photos on social media, and recently posted a throwback of her taking a dip in the swimming pool.

The actress has an incredible figure and previously previously shared the secrets of her flawless physique, revealing that she’s 100 per cent natural.

The House of Gucci star on the red carpet at the SAG Awards

She told People magazine: "When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time. I used to criticise myself so much.

"Now, when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don't see, I think about how much I'm going to like me in ten years." Salma credits good posture and a healthy, balanced diet for looking and feeling so great.

