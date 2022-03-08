Salma Hayek poses in daring outfit in honor of International Women's Day The House of Gucci star's tee wasn't just any ordinary one, though

Salma Hayek took to social media to reveal that she was celebrating International Women's Day in a rather unique way.

The actress revealed that she had partnered with Gucci to sport pieces from their Generation Equality capsule collection in honor of the day.

She shared snapshots of herself wearing simply a graphic t-shirt with the company's logo, along with the message: "None of us can move forward if half of us are held back" on the back.

Salma completed her look with a matching cap and heels, leaving her endlessly toned legs bare as they allowed for her tee to do the talking.

She captioned her post: "Celebrating equality on International Women's Day. Today on #IWD2022, @Gucci debuts a special #GenerationEquality capsule collection under the banner of #ChimeForChange, Gucci's longstanding global campaign to convene, unite and strengthen the voices speaking out for gender equality.

She added that the collection "centered around the theme of Generation Equality to help call for accelerated progress towards a gender-equal future."

Salma donned a graphic Gucci tee to make a statement regarding equality

Fans of the star took to the comments to praise her for being part of the initiative, inundating her with heart and flame emojis as they did so.

One commented: "Happy Women's Day Salma," while another said: "BEAUTIFUL AS ALWAYS," and a third even commented: "You go Salma."

The House of Gucci star understands the idea of making a change through the use of fashion and style statements, recently making a statement at Paris Fashion Week as well.

As she attended the Balenciaga show, Salma appeared in a form-fitting blue and yellow ensemble that paid homage to Ukraine by repping the flag's colors, announcing her solidarity with people of the nation.

She wore a blue top with large sleeves and paired it with a bright yellow thigh-skimming skirt, finishing the look off with black tights and a pair of sunglasses.

The actress wore a Ukrainian-flag inspired outfit to Paris Fashion Week

The actress even shared a snapshot of herself with the look alongside Kim Kardashian, who wore a Balenciaga caution tape-fashioned jumpsuit, and made her allegiance be known by including the Ukrainian flag in her caption.



