Salma Hayek 'thrilled' as she receives first-ever IMDb "Icon" STARmeter Award

Salma Hayek has been presented with the first-ever IMDb "Icon" STARmeter Award. Created to celebrate the 20th anniversary of IMDbPro in 2022, the award celebrates actors who are most popular with fans, and who reach more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

"I am beyond thrilled to be the first-ever recipient of the 'Icon' STARmeter Award from IMDb and IMDbPro" the actress said in a statement. "This award means so much to me because for so long, women in the entertainment industry were under-recognized for our performances, contributions to filmmaking, and power to draw audiences to theaters."

The 55-year-old continued: "While there has been progress, particularly in the last few years, this Women’s History Month, I’m reflecting on the work that is still to be done as we continue moving towards gender parity.

"Thank you to IMDb and IMDbPro for this award and for making it easy for fans and professionals to learn more about the entertainment industry".

The award joins ongoing IMDb “Fan Favorite” and “Breakout” STARmeter Awards whose previous recipients include Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page, Marvelous Mrs Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan, and Mindy Kaling.

IMDb shared that during Salma's career, she consistently trends high including having multiple weeks in the top 10 during decades-long career.

Salma shared she was 'beyond thrilled to be the first-ever recipient'

She recently starred in Marvel's Eternals and the Oscar-nominated film House of Gucci. She is also incredibly down to earth and has never been afraid to share the truth with dans, recently admitting that during the annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards she suffered an unfortunate wardrobe mishap when her glove got caught on Fren Drescher's dress.

"My glove got stuck on the great @officialfrandrescher dress, so I got stuck in the bathroom right before I had to present the award to @michaelkeatondouglas who was also stuck in the bathroom," Salma hilariously captioned her video.

Salma's glove became stuck on Fran Drescher's dress at an unfortunate moment

The star wore a romantic coral Gucci gown that perfectly merged fifties silver screen charm with modern femininity for the 28th annual event on Sunday night.

The sumptuous satin number featured a long train, asymmetric halter neck, cape back and wide ruched figure-enhancing waist. Salma added a touch of old-school Hollywood charm to the look by wearing elegant pink mesh gloves.

