Drew Barrymore dazzles in her most glamorous look yet for unexpected appearance at star-studded event

Drew Barrymore is stepping out on the town, and she looks as glamorous as ever! The actress turned morning show host attended the prestigious White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington DC on Saturday, which came back with a bang after a two year pandemic related hiatus.

The historic event, which was led by Trevor Noah, proved to be a star-studded evening that even featured Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson finally making their long-awaited red carpet debut.

The Never Been Kissed actress wore a gown most fitting for the occasion, looking ever elegant in navy blue.

Styled by her The Drew Barrymore Show stylist, Lee Harris, she wowed in a sequin floral gown by Lanvin with a cape and floor length sleeves, apt for the presidential theme of the night.

The look was perfectly styled with neutral and glowy make-up along with a slicked back, middle part ponytail. She accessorized her dress with Suzanne Belperrone statement jewelry, and a silver Roger Vivier bag.

Her stylist endearingly called her "this gorgeous woman" in his post about the look, and fans rushed to the comments to compliment her.

Fellow designer and Project Runway alum Christian Siriano approved, writing: "Fab." One fan commented: "So beautiful," while another wrote: "Wow. She looks sooooo pretty," and a third cheekily chimed in with: "Kim Kardashian who? This is the look."

Kim opted for an equally shiny look, making waves in a figure hugging silver Balenciaga gown with a mock neck and train.

Other celebrity appearances included Miranda Kerr with her husband and Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, comedian Ziwe Fumudoh, Succession actress J. Smith Cameron, and Judith Light.

The night, often referred to as "nerd prom," is known for its chance to see a funnier and more candid side of the President, with Joe Biden this year joking about his low approval rating.

