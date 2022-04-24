Kelly Clarkson surprises fans with latest look amid her 40th birthday Congrats are in order!

Kelly Clarkson is reigning in a major milestone birthday, and she's seriously dressing the part! The star had a week full of celebrations featuring wild outfits and shocking surprises to commemorate her 40th birthday.

MORE: Allen Stone reveals surprising behind-the-scenes details about American Song Contest with Kelly Clarkson

In honor of the decade she was born, the 1980's, the talk show host dedicated each The Kelly Clarkson Show episode of her birthday week to the funky themes of the era, dressing up in colorful prints and having 1980's icons stop by her show.

She even had a visit from her childhood crush, Josh Brolin, who played the role that stole all 1980's babies hearts, the older brother in the iconic film The Goonies.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly collapses after being upstaged by Anne Hathaway

MORE: Kelly Clarkson looks phenomenal in silk mini dress as she makes new announcement

In honor of her birthday, The Kelly Clarkson Show shared a series of pictures recapping the celebratory week, showcasing all the eclectic outfits the host wore to fit the theme.

The first featured the singer wearing a mixed print green and lilac dress featuring Greek-style and leopard motifs with a waist accentuating belt, which she styled with a highly teased and hairsprayed voluminous updo very true to the decade.

The rest of the looks were a little less loud but even more fabulous.

Kelly's week was full of surprises

For the singing segment of her show, she dazzled in a look reminiscent of another decade, the 1950's, her hair styled in glamorous, Old Hollywood waves as she wore a ruffled black mini dress with billowing sleeves.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson makes fans jealous as she shares cheeky moment with beloved star

MORE: Kelly Clarkson's latest American Song Contest outfit is her most stylish yet

When asked which look of the week was the fan favorite, followers inundated the comment section with birthday wishes and maintained it was an impossible choice, writing: "Our lives would suck without Kelly! Happy birthday!" and: "It's rude to pick just one! She looks amazing in ALL of them," as well as: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY KELLY! The week was amazing and the birthday show was EPIC."

Kelly shares a cheeky yet endearing moment with Josh

Despite the busy and eventful birthday week, the star revealed that she favors a much more relaxed plan on her actual birthday.

She intends to spend her birthday how she wants to spend the rest of the summer, admitting that: "There's so much pressure because it's my 40th. I'm doing a chill dinner and then I'm going hiking with some friends."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.