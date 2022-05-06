15 of the most stylish denim jackets to throw on over everything this summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There are few fashion pieces more of a wardrobe staple than the humble denim jacket. Perfect for the unpredictable weather, they're lightweight but will still keep you warm on a cold evening, and they look great thrown on over just about anything.

First created by Levi Strauss almost 150 years ago, they're still as popular as ever, appearing on the runway season after season. Choose the right one and it will be an investment piece you can wear for years to come. Whether you're looking for a slim fit or an oversized boyfriend style, classic black or covered in printed embellishments, we've found all of the best denim jackets to shop online now.

Shop the best denim jackets on the high street...

Stretch Denim Jacket, £35, M&S

This soft denim jacket from M&S features a stretchy fit with a stonewash finish - your new wardrobe staple this summer.

Topshop Oversized Denim Shacket, £40, ASOS

We love the colour of this bleached jacket. The oversized fit makes it perfect for throwing on with any outfit.

Embroidered Boxy Jacket, £65, Nobody's Child

This 90s-inspired boxy fit is elevated with cute daisy embroidery.

Blue RI Denim Jacket, £50, River Island

River Island's denim jacket has a cut that will complement any outfit.

Anine Bing 1999 Denim Jacket, £208, Farfetch

We love the frayed hem on this washed denim jacket which gives it a vintage-inspired look.

Denim Jacket, £24.99, H&M

H&M does wardrobe staples so well, and this blue denim jacket is just £24.99. It has a sturdy look and is available in light denim, white or black.

Carys Denim Jacket, £75, Hush

A slightly loose, classic fit - what's not to love?

Lilac Oversized Denim Jacket, was £40 now £28, Missguided

More versatile than you might think, Missguided's lilac denim jacket would look equally stylish worn over feminine summer dresses or casual loungewear and trainers.

Original Trucker Jacket, £110, Levi's

It wouldn't be a denim jacket edit if it didn't include a classic Levi's style. The timeless Trucker jacket is made from premium non-stretch denim and will see you through all seasons.

Mariam Denim Jacket, £99, Hobbs

We're loving white denim jackets as the weather gets warmer, and they're perfect for teaming with a summer dress or skirt.

Pilcro Denim Jacket, £120, Anthropologie

This fitted jacket in dark denim has glowing reviews, so we think it'll sell fast.

Oversized Denim Jacket, £59.99, Mango

If you're looking for a cool oversized fit, go for this from Mango. We love the colour block design.

Jolene Trucker Jacket, £118, Free People

Free People's jacket gets amazing reviews for the soft feel and flattering relaxed fit.

New Look Daisy Print Denim Jacket, £33.99, ASOS

This floral denim is perfect for summer - think festivals and sunny brunches.

Denim Jacket, £32, Next

Next's cotton-blend denim jackets come in a huge range of shades. They have a slim-fit cut but with the option for a fuller bust.

