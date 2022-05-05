Green dresses are trending right now - the 11 we're loving for spring

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's official, green is the colour of the moment! From bright neon hues to rich emerald shades, celebrities and royals alike are loving gorgeous green dresses right now – and so are we.

Leaving fans green with envy, Kate Middleton, Holly Willoughby and Kim Sears are all fans of the eye-catching colour, especially when it comes to dressing for spring and summer. Feeling inspired? Update your wardrobe with the most on-trend styles from River Island, New Look, ASOS and more.

Green Midi Dress, £69, Nobody's Child

Giving off major boho vibes, this green midi dress can be worn all year round. Layer up with a denim jacket and ankle boots on those chillier days, before switching up your footwear for trainers or sandals in the sunshine.

Green Halterneck Dress, £228, Reiss

The perfect dress for summer celebrations, it doesn't get more glam than Reiss' green halterneck dress.

Maje V-neck long-sleeve dress, £279, Farfetch

You're sure to stand out in this shimmering emerald number from royal and celebrity-approved brand, Maje.

Green Crinkle Jersey Ruched Bustier Mini Dress, £22.99, New Look

Infinitely versatile, New Look's green mini is the ultimate chuck-on dress.

Asymmetrical Satin Dress, £59.99, Mango

Heading to a wedding? Mango's glossy green dress is sure to score compliments.

Green Oversized Maxi Dress, £22, River Island

Style this elegant emerald number with a crossbody bag and ankle boots.

Green Floral Dress, £27.99, New Look

New Look's green wrap dress belongs in Kate Middleton's wardrobe – don't you think?!

Bardot-style Green Dress, £38, River Island

It's hard not to fall in love with River Island's Bardot midi. This apple green shade is absolutely stunning and would look incredible teamed with gold accessories.

New Look Green Textured Midi Dress, £28.99, ASOS

From the subtle puff sleeves to the sophisticated square neckline, we love everything about this green midi dress.

Green Maxi Dress, £100, ASOS

You're sure to turn heads in this luxurious and glossy design from ASOS. Getting glammed up? Accessorise with droplet earrings and a pair of mules.

Green Short Sleeve Dress, £39.20, Coast

A timeless everyday piece, coordinate Coast's short-sleeved dress with a pair of knee-high boots.

