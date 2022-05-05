﻿
green-dresses

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Green dresses are trending right now - the 11 we're loving for spring

Go for green this spring!

It's official, green is the colour of the moment! From bright neon hues to rich emerald shades, celebrities and royals alike are loving gorgeous green dresses right now – and so are we.

RELATED: Spring fashion: 16 new-in pieces that are trending for the new season

Leaving fans green with envy, Kate Middleton, Holly Willoughby and Kim Sears are all fans of the eye-catching colour, especially when it comes to dressing for spring and summer. Feeling inspired? Update your wardrobe with the most on-trend styles from River Island, New Look, ASOS and more. 

nc-green-midi

Green Midi Dress, £69, Nobody's Child

SHOP NOW

Giving off major boho vibes, this green midi dress can be worn all year round. Layer up with a denim jacket and ankle boots on those chillier days, before switching up your footwear for trainers or sandals in the sunshine. 

MORE: 16 midi dresses you'll want to wear this spring

SHOP: Jubilee fashion ideas for women: red, white & blue styles from M&S, John Lewis, & more

green-reiss-dress

Green Halterneck Dress, £228, Reiss

SHOP NOW

The perfect dress for summer celebrations, it doesn't get more glam than Reiss' green halterneck dress. 

emerald-maje-dress

Maje V-neck long-sleeve dress, £279, Farfetch

SHOP NOW

You're sure to stand out in this shimmering emerald number from royal and celebrity-approved brand, Maje. 

new-look-green-mini-dress

Green Crinkle Jersey Ruched Bustier Mini Dress, £22.99, New Look

SHOP NOW

Infinitely versatile, New Look's green mini is the ultimate chuck-on dress.

green-mango-dress

Asymmetrical Satin Dress, £59.99, Mango

 SHOP NOW

Heading to a wedding? Mango's glossy green dress is sure to score compliments. 

ri-green

Green Oversized Maxi Dress, £22, River Island

SHOP NOW

Style this elegant emerald number with a crossbody bag and ankle boots. 

green-floral-dress

Green Floral Dress, £27.99, New Look

SHOP NOW

New Look's green wrap dress belongs in Kate Middleton's wardrobe – don't you think?!

ri-green-dress

Bardot-style Green Dress, £38, River Island

SHOP NOW

It's hard not to fall in love with River Island's Bardot midi. This apple green shade is absolutely stunning and would look incredible teamed with gold accessories. 

asos-green-dress

New Look Green Textured Midi Dress, £28.99, ASOS

SHOP NOW

From the subtle puff sleeves to the sophisticated square neckline, we love everything about this green midi dress. 

green-dress-asos

Green Maxi Dress, £100, ASOS

SHOP NOW

You're sure to turn heads in this luxurious and glossy design from ASOS. Getting glammed up? Accessorise with droplet earrings and a pair of mules. 

green-coast-dress

Green Short Sleeve Dress, £39.20, Coast

SHOP NOW

A timeless everyday piece, coordinate Coast's short-sleeved dress with a pair of knee-high boots. 

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about fashion trends

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back