9 stylish white trainers for women: From Nike to New Balance

Every capsule wardrobe needs a pair of white trainers. There are few fashion pieces that so easily fall into the category of versatile, comfortable and eternally stylish, making them an easy win when you're choosing what to wear.

Whether you're pairing them with straight-leg jeans, leather trousers or loungewear, white trainers are the ultimate off-duty shoe. They can also be used to dress down a trouser suit, or add a more casual element to skirts and dresses of all lengths when the weather warms up.

Celebrities & royals wearing white trainers

(L-R Princess Kate, Kendall Jenner, Katie Holmes, Olivia Palermo)

Everyone from the royals to A-list celebrities and top fashion designers have a pair of white trainers in their repertoire. Princess Kate prefers a sleek style, choosing Vejas or Superga Cotu Classics, while Kendall Jenner tends to wear chunkier pairs, from basketball-inspired Nikes to retro dad trainers. The always stylish Katie Holmes shows hers off with cropped straight-leg jeans, and we love them as a finishing touch to Olivia Palermo's all-white tailored ensemble.

How we chose the best white trainers