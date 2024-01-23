9 stylish white trainers for women: From Nike to New Balance

Every capsule wardrobe needs a pair of white trainers. There are few fashion pieces that so easily fall into the category of versatile, comfortable and eternally stylish, making them an easy win when you're choosing what to wear.
Whether you're pairing them with straight-leg jeans, leather trousers or loungewear, white trainers are the ultimate off-duty shoe. They can also be used to dress down a trouser suit, or add a more casual element to skirts and dresses of all lengths when the weather warms up.
Celebrities & royals wearing white trainers
Everyone from the royals to A-list celebrities and top fashion designers have a pair of white trainers in their repertoire. Princess Kate prefers a sleek style, choosing Vejas or Superga Cotu Classics, while Kendall Jenner tends to wear chunkier pairs, from basketball-inspired Nikes to retro dad trainers. The always stylish Katie Holmes shows hers off with cropped straight-leg jeans, and we love them as a finishing touch to Olivia Palermo's all-white tailored ensemble.
How we chose the best white trainers
Brands: We've only included brands tried and tested by the HELLO! shopping team. Universally-loved sports labels like Nike and adidas are no brainers, while the likes of Sketchers and M&S get seriously impressive reviews.
Style: We've included a range of silhouettes, from minimal and sleek to chunky and retro.
Price: Equally, we've included something for every budget, from trainers under £50 to pairs over the £100 mark.
adidas White Trainers
adidas Samba Trainers
Loved by the likes of Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, the adidas Samba trainers were one of the most popular shoes of 2023 and continue to fly off the shelves. The cult sneakers have just been released in a new pearlescent all-white colourway that we can't wait to get our hands on.
Superga White Trainers
Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Trainers
The Superga Cotu Classics are a plimsoll worn by Princess Kate. She's stepped out in the style for numerous royal engagements over the years, and it's no wonder as they're so classic and versatile. They have a sleek lace-up design that she pairs with everything from tailored trousers to straight-leg jeans and summer shorts.
Nike White Trainers
Nike TC 7900 Women's Trainers
Want a pair of white Nike trainers but looking for something slightly different to the ever-popular Air Force 1s? The ultra cool TC 7900s feature a chunky but sporty silhouette with luxurious foam cushioning and the signature Swoosh. They're the perfect white trainers to pair with athlesiure outfits and luxe loungewear.
New Balance White Trainers
New Balance 550 Trainers
Inspired by 90s basketball sneakers, the New Balance 550s are the ultimate chunky trainer that work to elevate any look. We'd wear them with wide-leg jeans or a loungewear set and longline coat this winter.
Veja White Trainers
Veja Campo Trainers
Veja's sleek Campo trainers are made with ChromeFree leather with mixed suede panels. The celebrity-favourite brand prides itself on being sustainable and is loved by Princess Kate and Meghan Markle who both have a pair.
With their minimalist design, the look amazing with skirts and dresses in both mini and midi lengths.
Marks & Spencer White Trainers
M&S Collection Leather Lace Up Trainers
Marks & Spencer's white leather trainers look very similar to Axel Arigato's Arlo sneakers but are a fraction of the price. They have a cool chunky design but are still slim enough to wear everyday - even Holly Willoughby has been spotted in them.
Not just stylish, they feature the brand's Insolia Flex technology to ensure your feet are correctly placed and stay comfortable all day
Lacoste White Trainers
Lacoste Lerond Pro Trainers
First created by tennis champion René Lacoste in the 1950s, his eponymous brand's luxe trainers are still bestsellers today. Made from luxurious Nappa leather, the Lerond Pros are super durable but soft and lightweight.
Sketchers White Trainers
Sketchers Arch Fit Trainers
Sketchers are a firm favourite amongst shoppers thanks to their unrivalled comfort. This pair features the brand's patented and podiatrist-certified Arch Fit insole system which offers impressive support. It moulds to your feet to reduce shock and increase weight dispersion. Made with 100% vegan materials, they're also lightweight and flexible.
Puma White Trainers
Puma Rebound V6 Low Sneakers
Puma's versatile V6 unisex trainers have a low-cut silhouette, a comfort sockliner and extra thick heel to provide the softest cushioning for your feet. They're made with sustainability in mind, using 30% recycled materials.