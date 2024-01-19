17 best leather jackets to shop this winter: From AllSaints to Arket & Zara

A real leather jacket is a true investment piece. It's worth splashing that extra cash, as once you get it right, you're set for life. With the focus more than ever on making sustainable sartorial choices and creating a wardrobe that's built to last, what better place to start than with a leather biker jacket, leather bomber jacket or leather blazer to throw on over everything all year round?

The best leather jackets at a glance The classic leather biker jacket: AllSaints Balfern Leather Jacket, £299 $499

AllSaints Balfern Leather Jacket, The affordable leather biker jacket: Mango Leather Biker Jacket, £119 $199

Mango Leather Biker Jacket, The leather blazer: M&S Autograph Leather Relaxed Blazer, £199 $355

M&S Autograph Leather Relaxed Blazer, The leather bomber jacket: Topshop Leather Washed Bomber Jacket, £260 / $329.50

Celebrities and royals wearing leather jackets

Leather has long been a staple for all of the most stylish celebs, from Kate Moss to Meghan Markle and Hailey Bieber to Bella Hadid. It adds a bit of edge to any outfit and creates timeless looks that never age.

(L-R Kate Moss, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Meghan Markle)

Whether it's a biker, bomber or an oversized blazer, Bella Hadid is rarely seen without a leather jacket. She styles them with everything from wide-leg trousers and trainers to sheer dresses and stiletto heels. Hailey Bieber is similar, wearing hers with both mini dresses and off-duty denim.

Kate Moss has been stepping out in leather jackets since the 90s and she's still rocking them today, most recently pictured pairing a cropped style with a red blouse, maxi skirt and platform boots.

Before she became a royal, the Duchess of Sussex was also often pictured in sleek leather jackets. She loved her Christy style from Club Monaco, which she wore with chic black dresses or skinny jeans and tees.

How we chose the best leather jackets

Material: All of the jackets in this edit are made from real leather. This means they'll be a forever piece in your wardrobe and will only get better with age.

All of the jackets in this edit are made from real leather. This means they'll be a forever piece in your wardrobe and will only get better with age. Style: We've included biker jackets, bomber jackets and blazers, so no matter the cut you're looking for, we've found a classic and timeless style.

We've included biker jackets, bomber jackets and blazers, so no matter the cut you're looking for, we've found a classic and timeless style. Price: We've found some real leather pieces for around the £100 mark, as well as styles pushing £1,000 if you want to invest in a designer brand.

