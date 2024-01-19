Skip to main contentSkip to footer
17 best leather jackets for women 2024: From AllSaints to ASOS & Zara
17 best leather jackets to shop this winter: From AllSaints to Arket & Zara

Leather jackets that will last a lifetime

leather jackets main
Hollie Brotherton
Hollie BrothertonLifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer
A real leather jacket is a true investment piece. It's worth splashing that extra cash, as once you get it right, you're set for life. With the focus more than ever on making sustainable sartorial choices and creating a wardrobe that's built to last, what better place to start than with a leather biker jacket, leather bomber jacket or leather blazer to throw on over everything all year round?

The best leather jackets at a glance

  • The classic leather biker jacket: AllSaints Balfern Leather Jacket, £299 / $499
  • The affordable leather biker jacket: Mango Leather Biker Jacket, £119 / $199
  • The leather blazer: M&S Autograph Leather Relaxed Blazer, £199 / $355
  • The leather bomber jacket: Topshop Leather Washed Bomber Jacket, £260 / $329.50

Celebrities and royals wearing leather jackets

Leather has long been a staple for all of the most stylish celebs, from Kate Moss to Meghan Markle and Hailey Bieber to Bella Hadid. It adds a bit of edge to any outfit and creates timeless looks that never age.  

Celebrities wearing leather jackets
(L-R Kate Moss, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Meghan Markle)

Whether it's a biker, bomber or an oversized blazer, Bella Hadid is rarely seen without a leather jacket. She styles them with everything from wide-leg trousers and trainers to sheer dresses and stiletto heels. Hailey Bieber is similar, wearing hers with both mini dresses and off-duty denim.

Kate Moss has been stepping out in leather jackets since the 90s and she's still rocking them today, most recently pictured pairing a cropped style with a red blouse, maxi skirt and platform boots. 

Before she became a royal, the Duchess of Sussex was also often pictured in sleek leather jackets. She loved her Christy style from Club Monaco, which she wore with chic black dresses or skinny jeans and tees.

How we chose the best leather jackets

  • Material: All of the jackets in this edit are made from real leather. This means they'll be a forever piece in your wardrobe and will only get better with age.
  • Style: We've included biker jackets, bomber jackets and blazers, so no matter the cut you're looking for, we've found a classic and timeless style.
  • Price: We've found some real leather pieces for around the £100 mark, as well as styles pushing £1,000 if you want to invest in a designer brand.

Leather biker jackets

  • AllSaints Leather Jacket

    AllSaints leather jacket

    AllSaints Balfern Leather Jacket

    Sizes available: UK 2-16

    Colours available: Black

    Shipping: Free Standard Delivery

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    AllSaints is synonymous with leather jackets and the biker styles are iconic for good reason. Perfectly crafted in soft leather, if you only have one, make it the Balfern. Fully lined, it features the brand's signature metal trims and two zipped pockets.

  • Reiss Leather Jacket

    Reiss leather jacket

    Reiss Geo Leather Biker Jacket

    Sizes available: UK 4-18

    Colours available: Black

    Shipping: £5.95 Next Day Delivery

    Returns: £1.95 within 28 days

    Crafted from premium leather, the chic Geo jacket from Reiss has an elegant slim-fit design with a classic biker collar and cool asymmetric zip detail.

  • Anine Bing Leather Jacket

    Anine Bing leather jacket

    Anine Bing Benjamin Leather Jacket

    Sizes available: XS-L

    Colours available: Black 

    Shipping: Free Standard Delivery for orders over £400

    Returns: Free within 14 days

    From the relaxed fit to the removable waistbelt and leather that gets more supple with each wear, Anine Bing's Benjamin biker jacket is at the very top of our wish lists.

  • Arket Leather Jacket

    Arket leather jacket

    Arket Racer Leather Jacket

    Sizes available: EUR 34-44

    Colours available: Black

    Shipping: £5 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £125 

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    Arket's racer-inspired leather biker jacket has a boxy cut, with a stand collar and zip details at the sleeves. We love it styled with wide-leg jeans.

  • Mango Leather Jacket

    Mango leather jacket

    Mango Leather Biker Jacket

    Sizes available: XXS-4XL

    Colours available: Black

    Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    Leather jackets don't come much more affordable than this one from Mango. Made from 100% Nappa leather, it has a classic slim fit design and comes in an inclusive range of sizes, from XXS to 4XL.

  • & Other Stories Leather Jacket

    & Other Stories leather jacket

    & Other Stories Topstitched Leather Jacket

    Sizes available: XS-L

    Colours available: Black

    Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £80

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    For a unique take on the leather biker jacket, & Other Stories has this boxy zip-up style with an all over faded finish. It features a stand-up collar, padded shoulders and duo chest zip-pockets.

  • Karen Millen Leather Jacket

    Karen Millen leather jacket

    Karen Millen Signature Leather Jacket

    Sizes available: UK 6-16

    Colours available: Black, Blush, Dark Tan, Black/White

    Shipping: £4.99 Standard Delivery or free with Karen Millen Premier

    Returns: £2 within 28 days or free with Karen Millen Premier

    Cropped at the waist with a lightly tailored silhouette, Karen Millen's signature leather jacket is so flattering. It features classic silver-tone zips and notched lapels.

  • Zara Leather Jacket

    Zara leather jacket

    Zara Studded Leather Jacket

    Sizes available: XS-L

    Colours available: Black

    Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £50

    Returns: £1.95 within 30 days

    If you're looking for something a little more unique, head to Zara. This limited edition leather jacket is covered in chains, studs and rhinestone embellishments. It's perfect to wear to a festival or if you just want to add some serious style to an otherwise minimalist outfit. 

Leather blazers

  • M&S Leather Jacket

    M&S leather blazer

    M&S Autograph Leather Relaxed Blazer

    Sizes available: UK 6-24

    Colours available: Black

    Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60

    Returns: Free within 35 days

    With its relaxed cut and soft buttery leather, Marks & Spencer's blazer is a must-have in any capsule wardrobe. Designed with an oversized fit, it features two flap pockets and fastens with a single button.

  • Reformation Leather Jacket

    Reformation leather blazer

    Reformation Veda Dalia Relaxed Leather Blazer

    Sizes available: XS-XL

    Colours available: Black

    Shipping: £6 Standard Delivery or free over £100

    Returns: £6 within 30 days

    Go ultra 90s with Reformation's leather blazer. Designed to be oversized and roomy, wear it with everything from jeans to mini skirts this season and beyond.

  • Mint Velvet Leather Jacket

    Mint Velvet leather jacket

    Mint Velvet Leather Blazer

    Sizes available: UK 6-18

    Colours available: Black, Brown

    Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £100

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    Mint Velvet is known for luxe and timeless capsule wardrobe pieces. With its long-line, double-breasted silhouette, smooth lining and glossy buttons, we love this leather blazer.

  • Jigsaw Leather Jacket

    Jigsaw leather blazer

    Jigsaw Oversized Leather Blazer

    Sizes available: UK 6-16

    Colours available: Black

    Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £80

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    Slightly oversized, lightweight and cut from ethically-sourced Nappa leather, this Jigsaw blazer is perfect for layering. It comes with a back vent and jet flap pockets.

  • Hush Leather Jacket

    Hush leather jacket

    Hush Leather Blazer

    Sizes available: UK 4-18

    Colours available: Black

    Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £75

    Returns: Free within 28 days or 14 days for sale purchases

    This leather blazer from Hush comes in an oversized boxy cut that pairs perfectly with slim-fit jeans. It has a single-breasted shape, making it easy to dress up or down. 

Leather bomber jackets

  • ASOS Leather Jacket

    ASOS leather jacket

    Topshop Real Leather Washed Bomber Jacket

    Sizes available: XS-L

    Colours available: Dark Brown

    Shipping: Free Standard Delivery

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    Topshop's real leather bomber jacket comes in a cool oversized cut in a dark brown hue with faded detail. It features a spread collar and side pockets. Wear it with wide-leg jeans or to toughen up an otherwise feminine dress.

  • M&S Leather Jacket

    M&S leather bomber jacket

    Marks & Spencer Leather Bomber Jacket

    Sizes available: UK 6-24

    Colours available: Black

    Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60

    Returns: Free within 35 days

    Marks & Spencer's leather bomber jacket is cut to a versatile regular fit with pockets at the waist for practicality. It features a ribbed baseball-style neckline and cuffs for that authentic All-American look. 

  • COS Leather Jacket

    COS leather jacket

    COS Oversized Leather Bomber Jacket

    Sizes available: XXS-L

    Colours available: Black

    Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £100

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    Tap into the Western trend with this gorgeous cropped leather bomber jacket from COS. It's decorated with intricate floral appliqués and crafted from premium leather.

  • Whistles Leather Jacket

    Whistles leather jacket

    Whistles Laura Leather Bomber Jacket

    Sizes available: UK 4-20

    Colours available: Black

    Shipping: £6 Standard Delivery or free on orders over £150

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    Whistles' sleek leather bomber jacket is timeless. It has a slightly oversized fit, but the brand advises to size up if you plan on layering with chunky knits.

