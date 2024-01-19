17 best leather jackets to shop this winter: From AllSaints to Arket & Zara

A real leather jacket is a true investment piece. It's worth splashing that extra cash, as once you get it right, you're set for life. With the focus more than ever on making sustainable sartorial choices and creating a wardrobe that's built to last, what better place to start than with a leather biker jacket, leather bomber jacket or leather blazer to throw on over everything all year round?
Whether it's a biker, bomber or an oversized blazer, Bella Hadid is rarely seen without a leather jacket. She styles them with everything from wide-leg trousers and trainers to sheer dresses and stiletto heels. Hailey Bieber is similar, wearing hers with both mini dresses and off-duty denim.
Kate Moss has been stepping out in leather jackets since the 90s and she's still rocking them today, most recently pictured pairing a cropped style with a red blouse, maxi skirt and platform boots.
Before she became a royal, the Duchess of Sussex was also often pictured in sleek leather jackets. She loved her Christy style from Club Monaco, which she wore with chic black dresses or skinny jeans and tees.
How we chose the best leather jackets
Material: All of the jackets in this edit are made from real leather. This means they'll be a forever piece in your wardrobe and will only get better with age.
Style: We've included biker jackets, bomber jackets and blazers, so no matter the cut you're looking for, we've found a classic and timeless style.
Price: We've found some real leather pieces for around the £100 mark, as well as styles pushing £1,000 if you want to invest in a designer brand.
Leather biker jackets
AllSaints Leather Jacket
AllSaints Balfern Leather Jacket
AllSaints is synonymous with leather jackets and the biker styles are iconic for good reason. Perfectly crafted in soft leather, if you only have one, make it the Balfern. Fully lined, it features the brand's signature metal trims and two zipped pockets.
Reiss Leather Jacket
Reiss Geo Leather Biker Jacket
Crafted from premium leather, the chic Geo jacket from Reiss has an elegant slim-fit design with a classic biker collar and cool asymmetric zip detail.
Anine Bing Leather Jacket
Anine Bing Benjamin Leather Jacket
From the relaxed fit to the removable waistbelt and leather that gets more supple with each wear, Anine Bing's Benjamin biker jacket is at the very top of our wish lists.
Arket Leather Jacket
Arket Racer Leather Jacket
Arket's racer-inspired leather biker jacket has a boxy cut, with a stand collar and zip details at the sleeves. We love it styled with wide-leg jeans.
Mango Leather Jacket
Mango Leather Biker Jacket
Leather jackets don't come much more affordable than this one from Mango. Made from 100% Nappa leather, it has a classic slim fit design and comes in an inclusive range of sizes, from XXS to 4XL.
& Other Stories Leather Jacket
& Other Stories Topstitched Leather Jacket
For a unique take on the leather biker jacket, & Other Stories has this boxy zip-up style with an all over faded finish. It features a stand-up collar, padded shoulders and duo chest zip-pockets.
Karen Millen Leather Jacket
Karen Millen Signature Leather Jacket
Cropped at the waist with a lightly tailored silhouette, Karen Millen's signature leather jacket is so flattering. It features classic silver-tone zips and notched lapels.
Zara Leather Jacket
Zara Studded Leather Jacket
If you're looking for something a little more unique, head to Zara. This limited edition leather jacket is covered in chains, studs and rhinestone embellishments. It's perfect to wear to a festival or if you just want to add some serious style to an otherwise minimalist outfit.
Leather blazers
M&S Leather Jacket
M&S Autograph Leather Relaxed Blazer
With its relaxed cut and soft buttery leather, Marks & Spencer's blazer is a must-have in any capsule wardrobe. Designed with an oversized fit, it features two flap pockets and fastens with a single button.
Reformation Leather Jacket
Reformation Veda Dalia Relaxed Leather Blazer
Go ultra 90s with Reformation's leather blazer. Designed to be oversized and roomy, wear it with everything from jeans to mini skirts this season and beyond.
Mint Velvet Leather Jacket
Mint Velvet Leather Blazer
Mint Velvet is known for luxe and timeless capsule wardrobe pieces. With its long-line, double-breasted silhouette, smooth lining and glossy buttons, we love this leather blazer.
Jigsaw Leather Jacket
Jigsaw Oversized Leather Blazer
Slightly oversized, lightweight and cut from ethically-sourced Nappa leather, this Jigsaw blazer is perfect for layering. It comes with a back vent and jet flap pockets.
Hush Leather Jacket
Hush Leather Blazer
This leather blazer from Hush comes in an oversized boxy cut that pairs perfectly with slim-fit jeans. It has a single-breasted shape, making it easy to dress up or down.
Leather bomber jackets
ASOS Leather Jacket
Topshop Real Leather Washed Bomber Jacket
Topshop's real leather bomber jacket comes in a cool oversized cut in a dark brown hue with faded detail. It features a spread collar and side pockets. Wear it with wide-leg jeans or to toughen up an otherwise feminine dress.
M&S Leather Jacket
Marks & Spencer Leather Bomber Jacket
Marks & Spencer's leather bomber jacket is cut to a versatile regular fit with pockets at the waist for practicality. It features a ribbed baseball-style neckline and cuffs for that authentic All-American look.
COS Leather Jacket
COS Oversized Leather Bomber Jacket
Tap into the Western trend with this gorgeous cropped leather bomber jacket from COS. It's decorated with intricate floral appliqués and crafted from premium leather.
Whistles Leather Jacket
Whistles Laura Leather Bomber Jacket
Whistles' sleek leather bomber jacket is timeless. It has a slightly oversized fit, but the brand advises to size up if you plan on layering with chunky knits.