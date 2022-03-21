28 amazing outfit ideas for the hen do in your diary

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Hen parties are incoming, and they're a great excuse to get yourself an amazing new outfit. While some bridal parties might go for a fancy dress theme, many give you free rein so you can choose to wear bright colours, serious sparkles or that LBD you've had your eye on.

Feeling overwhelmed about what to wear to an upcoming hen do? We've taken away the stress with our edit of the best hen party dresses available to buy online now. From Zara to ASOS and Free People to & Other Stories, the high street is full of great options.

Hen party outfit ideas for a night out: Sparkly sequins

Silver sequin bodycon mini dress, £65, River Island

River Island's stunning new season sequin mini dress is just asking for a reason to be worn this summer.

Retrofete Gabrielle chiffon wrap mini dress, £530, Net-a-Porter

Pair Retrofete's lilac sequin mini with purple or incandescent heels for a gorgeous tonal outfit.

Carli Bybel x Missguided bronze chainmail mini dress, £75, Missguided

If you're all about the back detail, you'll love this halterneck mini dress from Missguided's Carli Bybel collection.

VL the Label lace sided sequin mini dress in metallic, £95, ASOS

With its puff shoulders and lace-up sides, we love this sequin mini.

Pink ombre sequin mini dress, £85, River Island

This ombre sequin mini dress from River Island features a flattering long-sleeved wrap design.

ASOS EDITION feather & sequin mini dress, £135, ASOS

With its low back, faux feathers and all-over bead embellishments, this ASOS mini dress needs a place in your partywear wardrobe.

Hen party outfit ideas for a daytime brunch: A cute colourful dress

Green gingham dress, £89, Never Fully Dressed

Wear the colour of the season in Never Fully Dressed's green gingham midi dress. We love it paired with platform heels.

Juliette dress, £248, Reformation

You won't find many floral dresses more coveted than those by Reformation. The Juliette dress features a fitted bodice and flowing midi skirt.

Kokomo midi dress, £88, Free People

You can't go wrong with red, and reviews say this textured midi from Free People is the perfect daytime dress.

Fixed wrap jersey maxi dress, £110, Boden

Boden's floral maxi dress features a voluminous floor-sweeping skirt and equally bold print.

Printed satin dress, £32.99, Zara

How cute is this satin mini dress from Zara? It will take you from brunch to evening drinks with just a quick change of accessories.

Valentina mini dress, £228, Reiss

Red and pink is our favourite kind of colour clash and this mini dress from Reiss could be paired with fancy flats or strappy heels depending on your hen party plans.

ASOS EDITION puff sleeve midi dress, £100, ASOS

We love the cut out detail of this floral midi dress from ASOS.

Hen party outfit ideas for a city getaway: The perfect LBD

Short wrap dress, £49.99, Zara

Sometimes simplicity is key, and this little black wrap dress from Zara will look so chic from day to night.

Cut-out ruched dress, £49.99, Mango

Mango's black midi from the new spring/summer collection features a flattering gathered detail and front slit.

One shoulder asymmetric blazer dress, £78, Lavish Alice

Tailored styles are always timeless. This blazer dress from Lavish Alice has an asymmetric cut for a modern twist.

Reformation Alexei cutout stretch-TENCEL Lyocell midi dress, £194.13, Net-a-Porter

Reformation's sleek cut out dress has just the right amount of stretch. Pair with bright accessories.

Linen ruffle mini dress, £65, & Other Stories

From strolling city streets to beach-side drinks, this linen mini dress would work for any location.

UO Maxwell mini dress, £44, Urban Outfitters

Reviews say Urban Outfitter's 90s-inspired LBD is so flattering.

Faithful The Brand Octavia cotton-poplin mini dress, £169, Net-A-Porter

We love this back bow detail on this Faithful The Brand mini dress. Cut from breathable cotton-poplin, it's a piece you'll want to wear every summer.

Kimono mini dress in satin with wrap waist, £42, ASOS

For an easy to wear with anything dress, go for this satin wrap mini from ASOS.

Lauriell midi dress, £24, ASOS

Looking for something sleek and effortlessly sexy? Pretty Little Things figure-hugging wrap midi dress is the one.

Hen party outfit ideas that are funny: Veils and bride tribe tees

Bride and Tribe t-shirts, from £8, Etsy

Every hen party needs some bride tribe tees and you can't go wrong with these bestselling t-shirts from Etsy.

Floral Team Bride hen do sashes, £18.89, Etsy

Want something you can wear over your outfits? Try a floral sash.

Ginger Ray Bride-To-Be sunglasses, £6, John Lewis

It's not a hen do if you haven't brought some embarrassing accessories for the bride.

Bride-to-be veil, £14.99, Party Pieces

Or if you know she won't be into that, she's sure to love this bride-to-be veil with a floral crown.

Bachelorette party swimsuits, from £18, Etsy

If you're lucky enough to make it to the beach or a pool, you'll definitely want to wear these swimsuits. They're available in size S-XXXL and come in lots of different colour combinations.

Brides Squad satin robe, £16, Boohoo

Feel amazing while you're getting ready in these rose gold satin robes.

