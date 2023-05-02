Jennifer Lopez, 53, flaunts super-toned legs in purple mini-dress

The Maid in Manhattan star looks sensational!

Jennifer Lopez, the 53-year-old superstar, wowed fans as she showcased her sensational legs in a purple feathered minidress while promoting her new shoe collection with Revolve.

The singer and actress looked stunning in a short video posted to Instagram, where she flaunted her incredible figure.

With her brunette hair styled flawlessly, the "Jenny from the Block" singer beamed a dazzling smile and struck a series of poses.

Jennifer's sculpted legs glowed as she modeled a pair of platform sandal stilettos called the 'Jenny Sandal,' which retail for $200.

"The second drop of the exclusive collection is here! Shop now at Revolve," Jennifer captioned the video.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez is the new ambassador for Intimissimi: the HELLO! team choose their must-haves for spring

The Maid in Manhattan star's eye-catching ensemble was complemented by delicate eyeshadow and teardrop earrings.

Jennifer's figure was recently praised by her husband, Ben Affleck, 50, during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

The Oscar-winning actor referred to her as "the most gorgeous woman in the world" and surprisingly revealed that Jennifer "eats whatever she wants" while maintaining her killer physique.

WATCH: Ben Affleck teases details of Jennifer Lopez's 'magical' diet

Ben said: "She works out. I work out too but I don't magically appear to be twenty years old, you know what I mean, with perfect skin and the whole thing."

MORE: Ben Affleck makes huge personal decision after wedding to Jennifer Lopez

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez's $97million property portfolio is out of this world

He also gushed about Jennifer's "work ethic" and her "superhuman" ability to be "the most gorgeous woman in the world."

New York-based celebrity trainer David Kirsch often works with the megastar to keep her in top shape.

In a 2021 interview with Vogue, Kirsch praised Jennifer's meticulous approach to her health and well-being: "It’s not just a physical thing—it’s about transforming every aspect of your life."

Detailing Jennifer's intense workout routine, Kirsch mentioned a rigorous mix of "cardio, plyometrics, full body, core, and lower body."

He further described her workouts as "fast-paced" and "very focused and high energy."

David went on to commend Jennifer's work ethic and said that she continues to become "more beautiful" with age.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.