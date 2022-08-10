Ben Affleck makes huge personal decision after wedding to Jennifer Lopez The actor's bachelor pad is on the market

Ben Affleck has put his bachelor pad on the market, just weeks after announcing his marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

The couple have been house hunting together over the past few months, and while their deal for a $55million Bel-Air mansion fell through in April, it appears Ben is ready to bid farewell to his former home – and at a huge profit.

The Good Will Hunting star bought the estate for $19million following his divorce from Jennifer Garner in 2018. It is located just a mile away from where his ex-wife lives with their three children – Violet, Seraphina and Samuel - and boasts 13,500 square feet of living space, featuring everything from a climate-controlled wine cellar and gym to a wellness room and home cinema.

Meanwhile, in the garden, there is a spacious lawn, a swimming pool with slide, an outdoor kitchen and poolside guest house complete with its own kitchenette and a bathroom.

Ben has now listed the home for sale at $30million, potentially earning him an impressive $11million profit from when he bought it.

Ben Affleck is selling his bachelor pad after his wedding to Jennifer Lopez

Both Ben and Jennifer have their own vast property portfolios, and it is not clear whether they intend to sell more of their individual properties once they move in together, or maintain their investments elsewhere.

Jennifer's homes are worth an estimated $97million alone, and include a $32.5million waterfront retreat in Miami's Star Island and a $1.4million Encino cottage that she bought with her former fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer and Ben visited The Spelling Manor in April

The 53-year-old also owns homes in the Hamptons and New York, along with a family home in Bel-Air, which she bought in 2016 and shares with her twins Max and Emme.

Ben, meanwhile, has an estate on Georgia's Hampton Island Preserve which he bought back when he and Jennifer were first dating in 2003.

