First Lady Jill Biden and Nancy Pelosi wow royal onlookers at Jordanian wedding banquet

They attended the evening celebrations for newlyweds Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Rajwa Al Saif

First Lady Jill Biden was joined by former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as they wowed royal onlookers on Thursday at the wedding banquet to celebrate newlyweds Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Rajwa Al Saif's marriage.

Dr Jill wore a gorgeous purple floral gown with a pale pink shawl, while Nancy, a former US representative, wore a stunning art deco patterned kimono dress in floaty chiffon, which you can see in the video below....

Dr Jill Biden and Nancy Pelosi appear at Jordanian state banquet

Earlier in the day the First Lady wore a gorgeous Reem Acra dress that she had previously worn to the State Dinner for South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife Kim Keon-hee in April 2023.

For the evening events, Dr Jill and Nancy joined European royals including Britain's Princess Kate who glittered in a pink sequin gown by one of her go-to fashion designers, Jenny Packham, which she teamed with the diamond and pearl Lover's Knot tiara, once worn frequently by her late mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Kate chose a Jenny Packham dress for the occasion

She also displayed her royal orders, including her GCVO star and blue sash.

Prince William's cousin, Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, also attended the wedding banquet, and Beatrice changed into a blush gown with fluted sleeves by Reem Acra for the evening.

The royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and his bride Saudi architect Rajwa Alsaif took place at the Zahran Palace in Amman, the capital of Jordan, on Thursday, June 1, and of course, it was a day to remember.

© Royal Hashemite Court The couple said 'I do' in front of royals from all over the world

Less than three months after Princess Iman's wedding with Jameel Alexander Thermiótis, Queen Rania Al Abdullah has watched yet another of her children tie the knot - and in true style. The Jordanian royal attended her son’s nuptials alongside her husband King Abdullah II, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Queen Maxima and her daughter, Princess Catharina, First Lady Jill who was joined by her daughter Ashley, and Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who made a surprise appearance.

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi made a surprise appearance at the royal wedding. The British royal arrived at the St Regis hotel turning out a true Cinderella moment for the occasion, dazzling in Needle & Thread’s ‘Celia Gown.’

© Royal Hashemite Court Crown Prince Al Hussein and his bride Rajwa Al Saif exchange rings during the wedding ceremony

To greet guests Queen Rania looked divine in Dior. The royal dazzled in a modest yet sleek black dress featuring gold embellished sleeves and a decadent collar. She wore her caramel curls tied up in a chic updo.

Royal bride Princess Rajwa looked beautiful in a custom Elie Saab gown with an asymmetric neckline and a fitted bodice. She accessorized her bridal look with a new diamond tiara and an embroidered veil.