Best dressed guests at the royal Jordanian wedding: Queen Rania, Jill Biden, and more

The fashion-filled wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and his bride Rajwa Alsaif took place on Thursday

The royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and his bride Saudi architect Rajwa Alsaif took place on Thursday, June 1, and of course, it was a day to remember. Less than three months after Princess Iman's wedding with Jameel Alexander Thermiótis, Queen Rania Al Abdullah has watched yet another of her children tie the knot - and in true style.

The Jordanian royal attended her son’s nuptials alongside her husband King Abdullah II, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Queen Maxima and her daughter, Princess Catharina, and First Lady Jill Biden. Naturally, it was a fashion feast.

From modish British royals to polished political figures, discover which guests in attendance made HELLO!’s best-dressed list.

Queen Rania of Jordan © Royal Hashemite Court Queen Rania, in Dior, alongside her husband King Abdullah Queen Rania greeting guests at Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's royal wedding looking divine in Dior. The royal dazzled in a modest yet sleek black dress featuring gold embellished sleeves and a decadent collar. She wore her caramel curls tied up in a chic updo.

Princess Beatrice © RHC JO Princess Beatrice was resplendent in a Needle & Thread gown Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi made a surprise appearance at the royal wedding. The British royal arrived at the St Regis hotel turning out a true Cinderella moment for the occasion, dazzling in Needle & Thread’s ‘Celia Gown.’ The gown, which currently retails online for £450 (down from £675) features tiers of crystal blue ruffle tulle, long embellished sleeves, delicate button fastenings, sheer panels and ruffle-trimmed hems. Princess Kate is also a fan of the statement frock, owning her own version in radiant red.

Jill Biden © Royal Hashemite Court US First Lady Jill Biden arrived alongside her daughter Ashley First Lady Jill Biden opted for a metallic moment in an illustrious silver number by Reem Acra. The wife of Joe Biden wore a lavender-silver silk dress featuring three-quarter-length sleeves complete with embellished pearl detail and a keyhole cut-out. She last wore the garment in April to a State Dinner alongside her president husband.

The Princess of Wales © Royal Hashemite Court Kate looked stunning in a pink Elie Saab dress, the same designer chosen by the bride The Princess of Wales was the picture of elegance as she arrived at the royal wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II of Jordan and Rajwa Al Saif on Thursday – looking stunning in a blush pink Elie Saab gown with lace details. Adding a neutral clutch bag to her look for the royal occasion, Kate styled her hair in bouncy curls and sported her usual natural makeup.

