Jill Biden's gorgeous granddaughter Finnegan makes bold fashion statement at the coronation

The First Lady was not joined by her husband, President Joe Biden

Dr. Jill Biden may have attended King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation without her husband, President Joe Biden, but she didn't arrive at Westminster Abbey alone.

The First Lady was joined by her gorgeous granddaughter, Finnegan Biden who made a bold fashion statement in a lemon-yellow dress. The 23-year-old looked stunning as she made her way into the church on Saturday morning alongside her grandmother, who looked chic in all blue.

© WPA Pool Finnegan's cape made a statement

Finnegan opted for a body-skimming, ankle-length dress that featured a subtle slit in the back. She teamed it with a matching, statement cape and a pair of heeled pumps. Her hair was worn down in loose curls and she added a pretty floral headband and a pale-yellow box clutch.

© Lafargue Raphael/ABACA/REX/Shutterstock Finnegan added yellow accessories to match her outfit

As for Jill, she looked sophisticated in an asymmetric pastel blue shirt suit, which she teamed with a pair of matching gloves and pointed-toe heels in a timeless nude shade. She accessorized with a delicate blue bow in her hair which perfectly matched her outfit, along with a pair of delicate silver earrings and a matching bangle.

© Jeff Spicer Dr. Jill Biden looked beautiful in blue

It was announced in April that President Biden would not be attending the coronation, despite His Majesty's invitation. Finnegan, however, is not part of an official delegation to the event but is the guest of her grandmother.

The White House said in a statement: "There is no official US delegation. Finnegan is a plus one. As we've noted before with other family travel, historically, family members of Presidents have frequently joined them during travel. Current practices are consistent with those used by prior Administrations."

© WPA Pool Finnegan was her grandmother's plus one

Biden's decision not to attend Charles' coronation is believed to be a result of his desire not to break a tradition spanning from the very birth of the United States of America.

This tradition dictates that US Presidents should not attend events such as coronations as a result of the USA's proud independence from the rule of the United Kingdom.

© Getty Images President Joe Biden did not attend the coronation with his wife

The President revealed his intention to miss Charles' coronation through a phone call, a statement from the White House confirmed.

The coronation events will continue throughout the weekend, with the official coronation ceremony taking place at Westminster Abbey, where King Charles will be officially crowned sovereign alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

© Getty Camilla chose a Bruce Oldfield gown for the big day

Following the service, the newly crowned pair will return to Buckingham Palace in the Coronation Procession, where they will be joined by other members of the royal family.

The monarch's coronation is a break from tradition as it is the first coronation to take place on a Saturday in over 100 years. The service is expected to be "a solemn religious" event as well as one of "celebration and pageantry".

© Getty Charles was crowned at 12:01pm

It is also expected to be a "reflection" of the monarch's role in today's society while being "rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry".

A special coronation concert will follow on Sunday 7 May, which will be held outside Windsor Castle. The star-studded line-up will include performances from Take That, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie. Several royal family members will be in attendance, and Prince William is expected to make a speech in honor of his father, King Charles.

© Getty The Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Princess of Wales at the coronation ceremony

