The Prince and Princess of Wales wow at Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa's wedding banquet

The Princess of Wales donned a tiara at Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's wedding banquet

The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to join guests at the wedding banquet to celebrate newlyweds Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Rajwa Al Saif's marriage.

Also on the guestlist at Al Husseiniya Palace are a number of foreign royals, including Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, and King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia.

Ahead of the event, the Royal Hashemite Court stated that the banquet "will combine the formalities and diplomatic aspects of a state banquet with the joyous celebration and traditions of a wedding ceremony".

© Shutterstock Queen Maxima, King Willem-Alexander and Princess Amalia pictured ahead of the state banquet for Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's wedding

Queen Maxima looked stunning in a lace gown with the Stuart tiara, while Princess Catharina-Amalia wowed in a red dress with the striking Ruby Peacock Tiara. The future Dutch queen made her tiara debut last year at Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway's 18th birthday gala.

© Shutterstock Princess Victoria looked gorgeous in a pink dress and Princess Lilian's Laurel Wreath Tiara

© Shutterstock Hereditary Princess Sophie of Liechtenstein heading to the royal banquet

William and Kate were among the 140 guests to witness the ceremony between the Crown Prince and his bride in the gardens at Zahran Palace in Amman.

For the nuptials, William wore a navy suit, while Kate wowed in a blush pink Elie Saab dress.

© Shutterstock Princess Rajwa and Prince Hussein used a Range Rover that was specially customized for the late Queen's official visit to Jordan in 1984

Royal bride Princess Rajwa looked beautiful in a custom Elie Saab gown with an asymmetric neckline and a fitted bodice. She accessorised her bridal look with a new diamond tiara and an embroidered veil.

Meanwhile, Rajwa's mother-in-law Queen Rania opted for an elegant black Dior dress with gold detailing.

© Shutterstock The couple waved to thousands of people lined up in the streets

Following their ceremony, the newlyweds, who announced their engagement in August 2022, travelled from Zahran Palace to Al Husseiniya Palace for their wedding reception in a procession known as the Red Motorcade. The Motorcade consisted of eight bright red armed Land Rover vehicles and 11 motorcycles.

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa used a Range Rover that was specially designed for the late Queen Elizabeth II and the late Duke of Edinburgh's official visit to Jordan in 1984.

© Royal Hashemite Court The bride walked to the altar with her groom's younger brother, Prince Hashem

© Royal Hashemite Court The bride looked gorgeous in a custom made Elie Saab wedding dress

The car, which was customised by company Wood & Pickett, was used by His Majesty the late King Hussein to drive the Queen and Prince Philip to Petra and other locations in the south of Jordan.

Following the Islamic marriage ceremony, a reception took place at Al Husseiniya Palace with over 1,700 guests in attendance.

© Royal Hashemite Court Queen Rania, in Dior, alongside her husband King Abdullah

There were performances by local and regional singers, as well as a choir, Jordanian bands, the national orchestra and folk dance troupes. The reception concluded with the bride and groom cutting the wedding cake.

As they arrived at the ceremony, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a warm interaction with King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.

The Prince and Princess of Wales at the ceremony

The couple also greeted the newlyweds after the service, with William hugging Crown Prince Hussein, while Kate appeared to be admiring Princess Rajwa's wedding dress. See the moment in the video below...

