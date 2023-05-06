Jill Biden delights in fitted skirt and matching bow for coronation ceremony

The wife of Joe Biden looked stunning in her pastel blue ensemble

Jill Biden looked stunning on Saturday morning as she arrived at Westminster Abbey for King Charles III's coronation.

The wife of Joe Biden looked so sophisticated in an asymmetric pastel blue shirt suit, which she teamed with a pair of matching gloves and pointed-toe heels in a timeless nude shade.

The First Lady of the United States accessorised with a delicate blue bow in her hair which perfectly matched her skirt suit, along with a pair of delicate silver earring and a matching bangle.

Jill styled her blonde locks in a bouncy blow-out style which beautifully framed her face with a soft glam maekup look consisting of a glowy base, a flutter of mascara and a glossy lip.

The First Lady arrived with her grandaughter Finnegin, and her husband Joe is not expected to attend the royal coronation, where King Charles III will be officially crowned sovereign alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla.

The coronation events will continue throughout the weekend, with the official coronation ceremony taking place at Westminster Abbey, where King Charles will be officially crowned sovereign alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

A special coronation concert will follow on Sunday 7 May, which will be held at Westminster Abbey. Several royal family members will be in attendance, and Prince William is expected to make a speech in honour of his father, King Charles.

