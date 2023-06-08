Eva Longoria's 'flamin' hot' appearance gets fans talking - wait until you see what she's doing

Eva Longoria always manages to look fabulous - even when she's doing something unexpected away from the red carpet.

The actress turned heads on Wednesday when she stepped out to throw the first pitch at the Cardinals-Rangers game.

Eva brought the glam to her appearance as she poured her figure into a skintight, lycra jumpsuit with a Rangers shirt tied up on top.

Not content with a pair of sneakers, Eva wore high heels and looked amazing with her long hair worn loose around her shoulders.

The baseball team shared photos on Instagram and captioned them: "Flamin' Hot first pitch by @evalongoria," making reference to her new movie, Flamin' Hot.

Fans commented: "In heels too," and, "She's so beautiful," while others added: "So adorable, was it a strike," and, "Nice to see a Latina in her heels throw the first pitch."

Later that day, Eva turned up the heat on the Miami red carpet with a fiery orange ensemble during a star-studded screening of her directorial debut.

The Texas-born star turned up the glamour quotient with dazzling drop earrings and a pair of matching orange heels to complete her look.Flamin' Hot is a film representation of the memoirs of Richard Montanez, a former Frito-Lay executive.

© Alexander Tamargo Eva attends the "Flamin' Hot" Miami screening

Richard credited himself as the brainchild of the Flamin' Hot Cheetos phenomenon. However, Frito-Lay has disavowed the claim, and says the snack was created by Lynne Greenfield, a lower-tier employee - as per a Los Angeles Times investigation conducted in 2021.

When this revelation came to light, the production of Eva's film was already well underway. Despite this, the 48-year-old actress-turned-director has staunchly defended her project.

© Getty Eva also dazzled in a sparkling embroidered gown at Canne Film Festival

Eva, who has directed episodes of Black-ish and Jane the Virgin, highlighted just how long it has been since the last studio film directed by a Latina. "We can't get a movie every 20 years," she asserted. "So, the problem is if this movie fails people go, 'Oh, Latino stories don't work. Oh, female directors really don't cut it.'"

© Getty Eva's dress almost exposed more than she intended recently

Eva pointed out the disparity between opportunities given to her and her white male counterparts. "A White male can direct a $200 million film, fail and get another one. Right?" she said.

With the debut of Flamin' Hot, she felt a lot of pressure to nail it. "I gotta make it right, I gotta do it well, I gotta work twice as hard, I gotta out hustle everybody in the room, I gotta work twice as fast, I gotta do it twice as cheap … You really carry the generational traumas with you into the making of the film," she confessed.

© Getty Eva always manages to look fabulous

Despite the challenges, Eva remained determined and positive. "I was just like determined and excited for the journey, and we have a beautiful film," she said.

