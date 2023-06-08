Eva Longoria's 'flamin' hot' appearance gets fans talking - wait until you see what she's doing

Eva Longoria always manages to look fabulous - even when she's doing something unexpected away from the red carpet.
The actress turned heads on Wednesday when she stepped out to throw the first pitch at the Cardinals-Rangers game.
Eva brought the glam to her appearance as she poured her figure into a skintight, lycra jumpsuit with a Rangers shirt tied up on top.
Not content with a pair of sneakers, Eva wore high heels and looked amazing with her long hair worn loose around her shoulders.
The baseball team shared photos on Instagram and captioned them: "Flamin' Hot first pitch by @evalongoria," making reference to her new movie, Flamin' Hot.
Fans commented: "In heels too," and, "She's so beautiful," while others added: "So adorable, was it a strike," and, "Nice to see a Latina in her heels throw the first pitch."
Later that day, Eva turned up the heat on the Miami red carpet with a fiery orange ensemble during a star-studded screening of her directorial debut.
The Texas-born star turned up the glamour quotient with dazzling drop earrings and a pair of matching orange heels to complete her look.Flamin' Hot is a film representation of the memoirs of Richard Montanez, a former Frito-Lay executive.
Richard credited himself as the brainchild of the Flamin' Hot Cheetos phenomenon. However, Frito-Lay has disavowed the claim, and says the snack was created by Lynne Greenfield, a lower-tier employee - as per a Los Angeles Times investigation conducted in 2021.
When this revelation came to light, the production of Eva's film was already well underway. Despite this, the 48-year-old actress-turned-director has staunchly defended her project.
Eva, who has directed episodes of Black-ish and Jane the Virgin, highlighted just how long it has been since the last studio film directed by a Latina. "We can't get a movie every 20 years," she asserted. "So, the problem is if this movie fails people go, 'Oh, Latino stories don't work. Oh, female directors really don't cut it.'"
Eva pointed out the disparity between opportunities given to her and her white male counterparts. "A White male can direct a $200 million film, fail and get another one. Right?" she said.
With the debut of Flamin' Hot, she felt a lot of pressure to nail it. "I gotta make it right, I gotta do it well, I gotta work twice as hard, I gotta out hustle everybody in the room, I gotta work twice as fast, I gotta do it twice as cheap … You really carry the generational traumas with you into the making of the film," she confessed.
Despite the challenges, Eva remained determined and positive. "I was just like determined and excited for the journey, and we have a beautiful film," she said.
